Gurugram beats Mumbai in ultra luxury home sale in 2025; 1,494 units sold for ₹24,000 cr: Report

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Sales of luxury homes, costing ₹10 crore and more, in Gurugram rose 80 per cent last year to ₹24,120 crore on higher volumes coupled with price rise, according to a report.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Monday released a report on Gurugram's primary (first sale) luxury housing market and highlighted that the IT city, located in Delhi-NCR, has beaten Mumbai in sales of homes priced ₹10 crore and above in value terms.

Mumbai saw sales of homes worth ₹21,902 crore in this price category.

As per the data, the sales of luxury homes, prices ₹10 crore and above, jumped nearly 3 times to 1,494 units in Gurugram during the last calendar year from 519 units in the preceding year.

In value terms, the sales increased to ₹24,120 crore last year from ₹13,384 crore in 2024.

"While Mumbai has traditionally held the crown for being the most expensive real estate market, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, outpaced Mumbai in total sales value for luxury homes priced at ₹10 crore and above during 2025," the report said.

Tina Talwar, Area Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are collectively driving a structural expansion supported by infrastructure upgrades, superior product launches, and enhanced connectivity."

