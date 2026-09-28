Gut-friendly protein powder: What should you look?

Protein powder can be a convenient way to add more protein to your diet. However, individual digestive responses can vary, and some people may experience bloating, heaviness or discomfort after consuming certain products. This can make regular consumption more difficult.

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Not everyone responds to protein powders in the same way. Your digestion may be influenced by several factors, including the type of protein, the other ingredients in the product, serving size, and your regular diet.

So, if you are looking for a gut-friendly protein powder, it can help to look at the overall formulation rather than focusing only on how many grams of protein it contains.

• Why can some protein powders cause bloating? There is no single reason why someone may experience digestive discomfort after consuming a protein powder.

For some people, certain ingredients may not suit their digestive system. Having a large serving at once, drinking it very quickly, or adding it to an already heavy meal may also leave you feeling uncomfortable.

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This does not mean that protein powder itself is always difficult to digest. It simply means that

choosing a protein powder that suits you may involve considering theprotein source, the other ingredients, serving size, and how your body responds.

If discomfort is persistent, significant or keeps recurring, stop consuming the product and consult a healthcare professional rather than simply changing products again and again.

• What makes a protein powder gut-friendly? There is no single standard definition of “gut-friendly,” and no protein powder will suit everyone in the same way. However, looking at the overall formulation can help you make a more informed choice. Start with the protein source and then consider the other ingredients in the formulation. Horlicks Protein uses fermented yeast protein, a complete protein source that provides all nine essential amino acids and delivers 24 g of protein per serve. It also has a PDCAAS score of 1.0, the highest possible score on this measure of protein quality. The formulation also includes 4 g of prebiotic fibre, which helps support gut health. This means Horlicks Protein brings together complete protein and prebiotic fibre in one serving.

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• Does a sensitive stomach mean you should avoid protein powder? Not necessarily.

Digestive responses vary from person to person, and having a sensitive stomach does not automatically mean protein powder cannot fit into your diet.

If you are looking for a protein powder for a sensitive stomach, check the ingredient list and follow the recommended serving size. It may also help to consider what you mix it with. For example, sometimes the discomfort someone associates with a shake may come from another ingredient added to it rather than the protein powder itself. Protein powder should also be viewed to supplement your protein intake as part of a varied and balanced diet, and not as a substitute for balanced meals..

• Does protein quality matter too? Yes, Digestive comfort may be one consideration, but the protein itself still needs to contribute meaningfully to your diet. A complete protein provides all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. Horlicks Protein provides complete protein from fermented yeast protein. Its PDCAAS score of 1.0 is another way of looking at protein quality.

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So, when choosing protein powder, it can be useful to consider both the quality of the protein and how well the overall product suits your individual needs and routine.

• What role does prebiotic fibre play? Fibre is an important part of everyday nutrition, and prebiotic fibre helps support gut health by providing nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Horlicks Protein provides 4 g of prebiotic fibre per serve alongside 24 g of complete protein. This can be useful for people who want to consider more than protein quantity when choosing a supplement.

That does not mean one product or ingredient will solve every digestive concern. Your overall diet still matters, including regular meals, enough fluids, fibre-rich foods, and a variety of foods that work well for you.

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• How can you make protein easier to include? Finding a protein option that works with your body and your routine is often more useful than simply choosing the product with the highest protein content on the pack.

Try to get protein from everyday foods such as eggs, dairy, fish, meat, legumes, nuts, and seeds as part of a balanced diet. When meals are rushed or getting enough protein through food is not practical, protein powder can provide a convenient supplement.

Horlicks Protein comes in single-serve sachets, making it convenient to carry a pre-measured serving and prepare it when needed. It is intended to supplement protein intake as part of a balanced diet and not to replace meals.

Protein does not need to feel complicated to include in your day. Looking at the protein source, protein quality, our individual dietary needs and preferences, additional ingredients, and how your digestive system responds can help you find an option that fits naturally into your routine.

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Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication

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