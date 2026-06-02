Artificial intelligence is now embedded in much of the global payments infrastructure. From fraud screening and compliance monitoring to transaction routing and customer onboarding, AI-driven tools have become operational fixtures at payment firms, card networks, and financial institutions of all sizes.

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The adoption numbers reflect that shift. Industry surveys suggest that a large majority of financial services firms are already using AI in some capacity, with spending on AI in payments projected to nearly triple by 2027. Major card networks report that AI-powered fraud detection has prevented tens of billions of dollars in attempted fraud over the past two years alone. Payment processors have deployed machine learning models trained on billions of transactions to improve authorisation rates, reduce false declines, and accelerate compliance workflows.

Yet as AI becomes more capable, a different question has started to surface across the industry - not whether the technology works, but where it stops being enough.

Where automation meets its limits AI performs well in structured, high-volume, pattern-based tasks. Fraud detection, sanctions screening, and transaction categorisation are well-suited to algorithmic processing. In these areas, the speed and consistency of machine learning models are difficult to match through manual methods.

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But payments do not always follow patterns. High-value transfers involving multiple currencies and jurisdictions can raise compliance questions that require contextual judgement. Urgent settlement instructions may depend on understanding a client’s broader financial position. Onboarding processes for corporate accounts with complex ownership structures often involve documentation and regulatory coordination that automated systems handle only partially.

In these situations, the limitations of AI-only models become visible. A growing body of research and regulatory commentary points to specific weaknesses: AI systems trained on incomplete data can produce unreliable outputs; chatbot-based customer support has been linked to lower satisfaction scores when used for complex financial queries; and AI-related operational incidents in financial services have been rising, not falling, as deployment expands.

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has documented cases where customers using AI chatbots in banking were unable to reach resolution on straightforward issues. Industry studies have found that customer satisfaction with digital-only banking support declined meaningfully in recent years, with problem resolution times increasing rather than decreasing.

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These findings do not suggest that AI is failing. They suggest that AI alone is insufficient for certain categories of financial interaction - particularly those involving higher value, greater urgency, or more complex operational requirements.

Why high-value clients still expect human interaction This is especially relevant for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and businesses managing significant transaction volumes across borders.

Recent wealth management research consistently shows that these client segments place a high premium on direct access to human advisors and relationship managers. Capgemini’s World Wealth Report found that a majority of younger high-net-worth clients would follow their relationship manager to a different firm - making the human advisor, not the platform, the primary point of loyalty. The same research identified concierge-style services as the leading non-financial benefit sought by next-generation wealthy clients.

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The family office segment reinforces this pattern. The number of single family offices globally has grown by roughly a third since 2019, with assets under management projected to exceed those of the hedge fund industry within the next several years. These entities typically require bespoke payment handling, multi-jurisdictional compliance support, and ongoing coordination that cannot be fully automated.

McKinsey has noted that revenues from fee-based advisory relationships in wealth management grew at a compound annual rate above six percent over the past decade, with demand for human-advised relationships outpacing population growth. At the same time, a significant share of experienced financial advisors are expected to retire within the next ten years, creating a potential gap between client demand for personalised service and the industry’s capacity to deliver it.

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Regulation is reinforcing the role of human oversight The regulatory direction also favours human involvement.

The EU AI Act, which entered into force in August 2024, classifies AI systems used for credit scoring and certain payment-related risk assessments as high-risk. Full compliance obligations for these systems take effect in August 2026, including requirements for human oversight, the ability to override automated decisions, and accountability structures that assign responsibility to trained individuals rather than algorithms.

In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority has taken a principles-based approach, applying existing consumer protection and accountability frameworks to AI use in financial services. Under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, senior individuals remain personally accountable for outcomes driven by AI systems within their scope of responsibility.

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In the United States, anti-money laundering regulations continue to require human judgement in filing suspicious activity reports. AI may surface and prioritise cases, but the final determination must rest with a trained compliance professional.

These frameworks share a common assumption: that AI in financial services is a tool to be supervised, not a substitute for human decision-making. For payment providers, this creates both a compliance obligation and a service design consideration.

A hybrid model: infrastructure plus relationships Against this backdrop, some payment providers are positioning themselves around a model that combines automated infrastructure with dedicated human support.

The logic is practical rather than philosophical. AI handles the volume - screening, routing, reconciliation, fraud detection. Human teams handle the exceptions, the complexity, and the client relationships that depend on judgement and accountability.

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Breinrock is one example of a provider operating within this model. The Cyprus-headquartered global payments company, established in 2021, offers multi-currency accounts, corporate IBANs, foreign exchange services, local payment capabilities within several jurisdictions, and prepaid card programmes including tiers with concierge services aimed at high-net-worth and frequent-travelling clients.

According to the company, every client is assigned a dedicated relationship manager, supported by local operational teams across its offices in Limassol, London, Prague, Zug, Toronto and Dubai. The firm states that this service model is designed for clients managing high-value or operationally complex payment flows, where onboarding, compliance coordination, and transaction support benefit from ongoing human involvement.

The company maintains regulatory authorisations in multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and the Dubai International Financial Centre.

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What the shift in expectations suggests The current trajectory in payments is not a rejection of AI. It is a recalibration of where AI adds value and where it does not.

For routine, lower-value transactions, automation will continue to improve speed, reduce cost, and minimise friction. For higher-value, higher-complexity interactions — the kind that involve multiple jurisdictions, urgent timelines, regulatory sensitivity, or significant sums — the evidence increasingly points toward models that keep human expertise central to the process.

The firms that are likely to navigate this landscape most effectively are those building infrastructure that uses AI where it performs best while maintaining the human capacity to manage what algorithms cannot: context, judgement, relationships, and accountability.

That is not a step backward from digital payments. It is a recognition that the most capable payment infrastructure is not necessarily the most automated. It is the one that knows when to be digital and when to be human.

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