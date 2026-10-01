Haridwar ESIC medical college approved with 50 MBBS seats per batch

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved the establishment of an ESIC Medical College in Haridwar, with 50 MBBS students to be admitted in each batch. The college will be started using the infrastructure and available resources of the existing ESIC hospital in the city.

Existing hospital to support college The approval was given following a decision taken at the 198th meeting of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation at its headquarters in New Delhi on June 30, 2026. The decision provides for starting the medical college by using the infrastructure and resources already available at the Haridwar ESIC hospital.

The use of the existing hospital infrastructure is intended to ensure effective utilisation of available health resources, according to the information shared by the Uttarakhand government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Labour and Employment for approving the establishment of the medical college. Dhami said that under the prime minister’s guidance, work was continuing in Uttarakhand in healthcare and medical education.

The chief minister said the new college would expand opportunities for medical education in the state and provide young people with another institution for pursuing MBBS education. The college will admit 50 students in every batch.

Medical education and healthcare Dhami also said the establishment of the medical college would help strengthen medical facilities in the region. He said starting the institution through the infrastructure of the existing ESIC hospital would help make effective use of available healthcare resources.

According to the chief minister, the arrangement would also support better coordination between medical education and healthcare services. He said this would strengthen healthcare services in the region while creating an additional opportunity for medical education.

The approval was linked to the decision taken by ESIC at its 198th meeting on June 30. The college will use the existing ESIC hospital infrastructure and available resources rather than requiring a separate base to begin operations, according to the government statement.