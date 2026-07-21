Haridwar Ganga Corridor: Uttarakhand launches ₹235 crore upgrade plan as Mahakumbh 2027 preparations gather pace

The Uttarakhand government has launched four infrastructure projects worth around ₹235 crore under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor, positioning the initiative as part of its wider plan to strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure and improve urban facilities ahead of Mahakumbh 2027. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for the projects, which focus on redeveloping key ghats, improving public infrastructure and easing movement in one of India's busiest pilgrimage centres.

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According to the government, the projects will be executed by the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) and are expected to improve facilities not only for pilgrims visiting during the Mahakumbh and Kanwar Yatra but also for tourists and local residents throughout the year. The state also expects the infrastructure push to support tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts and other sectors linked to Haridwar's economy.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said the projects are part of the government's vision of developing Haridwar into a modern spiritual city while preserving its cultural and religious heritage. He directed officials to complete all works within the prescribed timelines while maintaining quality standards.

Corridor projects target pilgrim infrastructure and urban mobility The four projects comprise redevelopment of Har Ki Pauri and Subhash Ghat, infrastructure development north of Har Ki Pauri, redevelopment of the Rodi Belwala area and development of the administrative road corridor.

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The Har Ki Pauri-Subhash Ghat redevelopment project includes expansion of the Dhanush Ghat area to create additional space for ritual bathing and religious activities. The proposal also includes construction of the Dhanush Bridge, an Aastha Path and a boardwalk bridge, besides redevelopment of pedestrian pathways along the riverfront. According to the government, crowd management systems and emergency evacuation infrastructure will also be strengthened.

The infrastructure development project north of Har Ki Pauri aims to expand parking facilities, improve public amenities and strengthen crowd management arrangements to handle increasing pilgrim footfall during major religious gatherings. Officials said the project is intended to improve movement and public convenience during peak seasons.

The Rodi Belwala redevelopment project proposes strengthening drainage systems, upgrading street lighting, expanding surveillance infrastructure and improving pedestrian facilities. The government said these measures are aimed at creating a cleaner and safer environment for pilgrims and tourists.

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The fourth project involves widening, beautifying and modernising the administrative road corridor to improve traffic flow and accessibility. According to the government, the upgraded corridor will strengthen transport management during Mahakumbh, Kanwar Yatra and other large events while benefiting daily commuters.

The Chief Minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the ₹43.25 crore administrative road corridor project and laid foundation stones for the ₹66.76 crore Har Ki Pauri-Subhash Ghat redevelopment project, the ₹66.34 crore infrastructure development project north of Har Ki Pauri and the ₹58.84 crore Rodi Belwala redevelopment project.

Government outlines broader infrastructure agenda for Haridwar Dhami said preparations for Mahakumbh 2027 include construction of new ghats and bridges, widening and strengthening of major roads and modernisation of traffic systems across Haridwar.

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According to the government, road widening between Bahadrabad-SIDCUL and Shivalik Nagar, construction of a new bridge over the Roh River between Jwalapur and Shivalik Nagar, and strengthening of the Patanjali Yogpeeth-Pherupur road are currently underway.

The Chief Minister also said work is progressing on a heliport, a pod taxi project and a ropeway connecting Har Ki Pauri with the Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi temples to improve connectivity for pilgrims. He added that the government has shifted its focus from temporary arrangements during the Kanwar Yatra to developing permanent infrastructure capable of supporting annual pilgrim traffic.

Dhami said Uttarakhand is simultaneously implementing initiatives such as the Kedarkhand Temple Garland Mission, Manaskhand Temple Garland Mission, Sharda Corridor, Goljyu Corridor and Vivekananda Corridor to improve facilities at religious destinations and generate employment opportunities.

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According to the government, the Haridwar Ganga Corridor projects are expected to strengthen civic infrastructure, support tourism-led economic activity and improve the overall experience for pilgrims and visitors. Officials said efforts are being made to complete the four projects before Mahakumbh 2027.