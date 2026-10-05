Haridwar to get three new rail services connecting Uttarakhand with Gujarat

Haridwar is set to receive three additional rail services after the Railway Ministry approved the extension of the Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express to the city and cleared two new AC Express services connecting Haridwar with Veraval and Okha in Gujarat.

The decisions were communicated to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through a letter. The approvals will add new rail links between Uttarakhand and western India, with the two proposed AC Express services providing direct connectivity to destinations in Gujarat.

The move is significant for Haridwar, which functions as a major pilgrimage and tourism hub and an entry point for visitors travelling to other parts of Uttarakhand. Improved rail connectivity can also support passenger movement linked to trade, education and other economic activity.

Two new AC Express links to Gujarat The proposed Haridwar–Veraval and Haridwar–Okha AC Express services will connect the Uttarakhand city directly with two destinations in Gujarat.

Veraval is the rail gateway to the Somnath area and is associated with religious and tourism traffic. Okha, located in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district, provides access to the Dwarka region and other destinations along the state’s western coast.

The new services are expected to provide additional options for passengers travelling between the two states, particularly pilgrims and tourists. They will also add direct rail capacity between northern India and Gujarat.

The extension of the Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express to Haridwar will further expand the city’s links with Delhi and Mumbai through the existing rail network. Garib Rath services are designed to provide air-conditioned travel at comparatively lower fares than conventional premium AC services.

The actual impact on passenger capacity and travel demand will depend on the frequency, timetable and commencement dates of the newly approved services.

Rail connectivity tied to tourism and economic activity Dhami welcomed the Railway Ministry’s decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for the approvals. He said stronger rail connectivity would support Uttarakhand’s religious tourism, tourism industry and wider economic activity.

Haridwar’s role in the state’s tourism network makes rail connectivity particularly relevant. The city attracts visitors for religious events and serves as a transit point for tourists travelling to destinations across Uttarakhand. Additional services can provide greater flexibility for passengers, particularly on routes linking major pilgrimage centres.

The new Gujarat connections also link two important religious tourism circuits. Haridwar is a major pilgrimage centre in north India, while Veraval and Okha provide access to Somnath and Dwarka, respectively.

The Railway Ministry’s approvals are part of the broader expansion of rail connectivity to major passenger and tourism destinations. For Uttarakhand, where road transport remains important because of the state’s terrain, additional rail services can improve long-distance connectivity and offer an alternative for passengers travelling from western India.