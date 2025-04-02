Haryana Agri Minister Rana gives directions to officials to expedite plans to boost farmers' income

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana has stressed on the need for synergy among departments and directed officials to expedite ongoing projects to boost farmers' income.

Rana held a high-level meeting with officials here and issued directives to speed up projects through enhanced interdepartmental coordination.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized the need for synergy among departments and directed officials to accelerate ongoing projects.

According to an official statement, the Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry Minister stressed on the necessity of working on a global level to explore additional income sources for farmers through aquaculture.

Fisheries projects in Bhiwani and Sirsa districts were also discussed.

As per the statement, land possession for the Bhiwani project has already been secured, and blueprints for electricity and water supply are being developed. The tendering process will begin soon, with work set to commence by the end of April, the officials informed the Minister.

Regarding the proposed fish farm in Sirsa district, the Minister directed the department to submit a progress report to ensure timely completion.

The process of identifying land for the 25-acre project is underway, and the Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to quicken land allocation.

The Minister emphasized the importance of joint meetings between the fisheries, agriculture, and soil conservation departments to optimize water usage.

He highlighted that water from waterlogged areas could be effectively utilized for both fisheries and shrimp cultivation, thereby fostering a sustainable blue revolution in the state.

He directed officials to identify additional saline water zones and develop projects to leverage them for aquaculture.

Rana stated that after June, the government aims to reclaim one lakh acres of saline soil, transforming it into a productive resource.

The Minister stated that the government is providing a ₹14 lakh per hectare subsidy for fish farming and instructed officials to connect eligible farmers under a scheme through a dedicated campaign to educate them on the benefits of fish farming.

He urged officials to collaborate with the Forest Department to plant eucalyptus and other trees on saline lands, creating an alternative source of income for farmers.

The Minister emphasized that fisheries have shown higher profitability compared to traditional agriculture, with horticulture also emerging as a highly lucrative sector.

He highlighted that the state government is actively working to reduce dependency on conventional farming by promoting sustainable, high-income-generating alternatives.

He said that district-level committees would be formed to ensure the smooth execution of projects.