Haryana, Chhattisgarh CMs seek business investment from Singapore

Singapore, Oct 5 (PTI) The chief ministers of Haryana and Chhattisgarh held a series of back-to-back meetings with Singapore investors on Monday, highlighting investment opportunities in mineral resources and their states' planned shift from an agri-economy to technology-driven industries.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini arrived in the city-state on Sunday.

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On Monday, both chief ministers and their high-level delegations addressed the Singapore-India Network for Growth Forum 2026, attended by around 300 Singapore-based investors with a focus on Indian industrialisation programmes.

The forum was organised by the Singapore Business Federation.

Speaking to PTI after addressing the forum, Saini said his administration is focused on semiconductors, electronics, AI, data centres, medical devices, automobiles, electric vehicles, agri-business and global capability centres.

"We have issued specific incentives and policies for these industries for which 100 MoUs have been signed," said Saini.

He highlighted the success of Singapore companies in Haryana and NCR and said, "Singapore brings global expertise; Haryana offers the scale of India's growth. Singapore has shown the world how, despite limited resources, it is possible to build world-class infrastructure, efficient cities, robust logistics and thriving business ecosystems."

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He invited Singapore investors to participate in the development of Haryana, including in logistics and urban infrastructure.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Sai invited investors to become long-term partners and highlighted the potential in the state's large mineral resource reserves.

This is the first time two Indian chief ministers have jointly addressed Singapore investors, citing each state's role in the robustly growing Indian economy, which, at last count, registered 7.8 per cent GDP growth.

"We have rich mineral resources. Minerals such as iron ore, coal, limestone, and bauxite are available in large quantities. This creates a strong foundation for mineral-based as well as downstream industries," Sai said.

He also highlighted strong trade relations between Chhattisgarh and Singapore, including the export of rice, spices, pharmaceuticals, speciality industrial materials, engineering products, electronic components and steel-related products. "We now wish to take this relationship beyond trade and transform it into a long-term partnership".

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On Tuesday, the two chief ministers and their delegations will visit Singapore industrial sites, including the technical education centre, and are scheduled to separately hold round-tables with CEOs.