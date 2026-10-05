Haryana CM outlines PM Modi directives on farming energy and skills

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state government would focus on village-level outreach, natural farming, renewable energy and skill development following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana ministers and legislators.

Speaking to reporters at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi after the meeting, Saini said Modi had asked elected representatives and organisational workers to maintain direct engagement with people and ensure that government programmes translate into outcomes at the local level.

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The meeting covered Haryana’s development priorities and the state’s role in the broader objective of building a developed India, Saini said. He added that ministers and MLAs would take the directions discussed with the prime minister to their respective departments and constituencies.

Haryana plans village-level outreach and natural farming push Saini said the state would organise regular meetings in villages across each Assembly constituency. Under the proposed initiative, groups of 200 to 300 people would visit a village once a month, conduct cleanliness activities and hold discussions with residents on local issues.

The chief minister said the government would also focus on promoting girls’ education in areas where participation remains low. Cleanliness and plantation drives would be conducted with greater community participation, he added.

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Agriculture and renewable energy were among the other areas discussed during the meeting. Saini said farmers would be encouraged to adopt solar energy through schemes such as PM-KUSUM, including the installation of solar panels along the boundaries of agricultural fields.

The state would also accelerate implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which supports rooftop solar installations for households. Saini said more than 1.5 lakh houses in Haryana had already installed rooftop solar systems.

The chief minister said the government would seek to connect at least 1,000 farmers with natural farming in every Assembly constituency. Ministers and MLAs would encourage families to adopt natural farming on at least one acre of land, he said.

Saini also referred to a recent state government decision under which the Food Department would procure foodgrains produced through natural farming without fertilisers and pesticides. The government would also focus on canal maintenance to improve water availability, particularly in tail-end areas.

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Focus on farmer organisations, skills and Gurugram infrastructure Saini said Farmer Producer Organisations would be strengthened to improve farmers’ access to markets and agricultural information. Digital market platforms would also be promoted, while agricultural clusters could be developed in areas with suitable potential.

Skill development among Haryana’s youth was another priority discussed during the meeting. Saini said the state would expand efforts to connect young people with Skill India programmes and strengthen Skill India Skill Centres. The objective, he said, was to improve access to employment opportunities in India and overseas.

On Gurugram, Saini said the city would receive attention on infrastructure and cleanliness. He said officials had been directed to complete priority infrastructure-related work.

The chief minister also reiterated the state’s target of moving Haryana’s economy towards $1 trillion. He said growth in agriculture, employment, renewable energy and rural infrastructure would contribute to the state’s economic expansion.

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