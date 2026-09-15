Haryana CM Saini seeks Mann apology over ‘fake turban’ remark, calls it insult to Gurus

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his reported reference to a turban as “nakli” (fake), saying the remark was highly unfortunate and amounted to an insult to the Sikh Gurus and the people of Punjab.

Speaking to the media after inducting several leaders into the BJP at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh, Saini said the turban was a symbol of respect, faith, belief and reverence for the Gurus. He said it was a tradition bestowed upon the Sikh community by its Gurus and carried deep religious significance.

Turban represents faith and reverence Saini said that for the Sikh community, the turban was not merely an item of clothing but a tradition connected with the teachings and sacrifices of the Gurus. He said his government was also being run by following the teachings given by the Gurus.

“If Bhagwant Mann is calling this turban ‘nakli’, then he should go to the place where our Gurus adorned this dastar and apologise,” Saini said.

He urged Mann to apologise to the Gurus as well as to the people of Punjab, saying the remark had insulted them. Saini said the turban represented the respect and reverence attached to the Gurus and should therefore be treated with the seriousness its religious significance demands.

Saini links Gurus’ sacrifices to present The Haryana chief minister said the sacrifices made by the Gurus were the reason people could live with their present freedoms and values. He emphasised that the legacy of the Gurus remained central to the traditions represented by the dastar.

Saini reiterated that Mann should withdraw the remark and apologise. His comments were made after several leaders joined the BJP at his Chandigarh residence.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Saini’s criticism adds a political dimension to the dispute between the two chief ministers, with the Haryana leader framing Mann’s comment as an issue of religious respect rather than merely a political disagreement.