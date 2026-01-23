Haryana Electricity Commission issues directives to improve service delivery in power sector

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has issued directives to the state power utilities to improve service delivery, accountability, and institutional performance in the power sector.

HERC has issued three major directives to the state power utilities, mandating the implementation of a Consumer Satisfaction Index (CSI), the adoption of a Balanced Scorecard (BSC) framework, and ISO certification for all power utilities.

Chairman, HERC, Nand Lal Sharma, while chairing the 33rd meeting of the State Advisory Committee (SAC), directed that all decisions taken in SAC meetings must be implemented in a time-bound manner by the power utilities.

Notably, the objects of the SAC are to advise the Commission on matters relating to the quality, continuity, and extent of service provided by the licensees; compliance by licensees with the conditions and requirements of their licenses; protection of consumer interests; and electricity supply and overall standards of performance by the power utilities.

According to a statement here on Friday, the HERC directed all power utilities to implement a structured Consumer Satisfaction Index within three months, with monthly monitoring.

It was emphasised in the meeting that the CSI assessment should be undertaken at all levels, from the Junior Engineer at the section level to the sub-division, division, and utility levels, to ensure accountability and improved consumer interface.

To institutionalise target-driven performance and systemic improvement, the HERC Chairman directed implementation of a Balanced Scorecard system within four months.

The BSC is to be used as a strategic performance management tool to set clear targets and monitor outcomes across financial and non-financial parameters.

Performance indicators will be tracked at all levels, from field functionaries to top management, covering areas such as consumer satisfaction, operational efficiency, safety, loss reduction, service quality and capacity building, with monthly reviews.

On standardisation of processes, the Commission noted that Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) is currently the only ISO-certified utility in the state.

Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were directed to obtain ISO certification to promote transparency, uniform procedures and adoption of best practices.

Emphasising cost optimisation, Sharma underlined the need to further strengthen the functioning of the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), a joint forum of UHBVN and DHBVN, to avoid financial losses arising from inefficient short- and medium-term power procurement.

He advised adopting best practices followed by states such as Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to minimise the avoidable burden on consumers.

During the meeting, DHBVN Managing Director Vikram Singh informed that measures are being taken to further reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

It was also noted that UHBVNL and DHBVNL have projected an Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of ₹51,156.71 crore for the ensuing financial year.

The Commission expressed concern over increasing litigation in the power sector, particularly billing-related disputes, and directed utilities to adopt systemic corrective measures.

HERC also sought details of fatal electrical accidents and directed immediate remedial action, including addressing sagging overhead lines and unsafe conditions near transformers and exposed wiring.

On rooftop solar installations, the Commission observed that post-commissioning monitoring remains inadequate. Utilities were directed to conduct random quality inspections of 10-25 per cent of vendor-executed works, display vendor performance ratings in the public domain, and integrate solar-related complaints into the common grievance redressal system.