Haryana government focuses on welfare, public participation and service delivery

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to complete two years in office on October 17, 2026, with the state government highlighting welfare measures, public consultations and technology-led service delivery during his tenure.

Saini said the government was committed to the welfare and wellbeing of every citizen irrespective of caste, creed or religion. He said stakeholders were consulted before policies were framed and their suggestions were considered in the process.

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Poll promises and consultations According to Saini, 70 of the 217 commitments made to people before the elections have already been fulfilled, while the process of implementing the remaining commitments has begun. The measures cited by the chief minister include continued minimum support price on 24 crops, cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 for BPL families under the Har Ghar Har Grahini Yojana and monthly assistance of ₹2,100 to women under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

The government has also continued the practice of consulting stakeholders before finalising the state Budget. Saini said that between January 6 and January 27, 2026, he held 13 pre-Budget meetings with different stakeholders and received 5,000 suggestions. He said these suggestions were considered while finalising the 2026-27 Budget.

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Saini’s public outreach has included Samadhan Shivirs to address citizens’ problems, meetings with people and the Jan Samvad programme. The government said Jan Samvad has enabled villagers to directly interact with the chief minister and place their demands and grievances before him.

The month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was launched on September 17, 2026, as another public outreach initiative.

Digital services and welfare delivery The government has highlighted technology-based measures aimed at making public services more accessible. It said hundreds of apps have been launched to allow citizens to access services from their homes.

Social security pensions and monetary benefits, including subsidies under welfare schemes, are being credited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The government said 791 services have been brought under the Right to Service Act to make their delivery time-bound.

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Land records have been digitalised and online property registration has been introduced. Helplines have also been launched for people in distress, while the Satark Haryana App enables citizens to report graft.

The government has cited employment for about 45,000 youth as another measure during Saini’s tenure. Other initiatives highlighted include the Bima Sakhi Yojana, free dialysis for poor kidney patients, free-of-cost procedures and treatment, and financial assistance to 6,318 cancer patients from eligible poor families.

Saini said the government’s approach was to make citizens partners in policymaking and bring administration closer to people. He said the government was committed to their welfare and wellbeing and that people’s suggestions were being considered while framing policies.

The government has also highlighted the continuation of measures aimed at agriculture, women’s welfare, social security, healthcare and citizen services as part of its broader development agenda.

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