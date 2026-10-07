Haryana secures ₹5,500 crore Singapore investment proposals across key sectors

Haryana has received investment proposals worth about ₹5,500 crore from companies and institutions in Singapore following Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit, with the proposed projects concentrated in health and wellness, water management, education and skill development. The state government said the proposals could support new public and private infrastructure, technology adoption and employment generation across the state. It said the investments could also expand access to specialised healthcare services there and strengthen the skills ecosystem.

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Saini said the visit would add fresh momentum to “Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat” and that the government would work to implement proposals on the ground.

Health and wellness gets largest share The health and wellness sector accounts for the largest proposed investment, at about ₹3,000 crore. Projects could include hospitals, healthcare centres, wellness facilities, medical research and new healthcare technologies.

Saini said investment in healthcare could strengthen access to modern services while creating employment and skill-development opportunities. He said a developed society required a strong healthcare system and that the state was seeking to expand quality and accessible services.

The second-largest proposed allocation, about ₹1,500 crore, is for water treatment and management across urban and industrial areas. The areas identified include modern treatment plants, sewage treatment, industrial water management, water reuse and smart water systems.

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Saini said water security was a major priority and that the state would focus on conservation, augmentation and scientific management of water resources.

Education proposals target skills The remaining ₹1,000 crore in proposals is linked to education and skill development. Projects could support educational institutions, technical education, digital learning, skill centres and employment-oriented training.

Saini said Haryana’s young population and skilled workforce would be important strengths for future development and that students should gain skills and technical proficiency alongside formal degrees. He said cooperation with Singapore could create opportunities for youth in India and abroad.

Saini also highlighted Haryana’s proximity to the National Capital Region, road and rail connectivity, industrial base, skilled workforce and established automobile and manufacturing ecosystem as investment strengths.

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He said the state was working to provide transparent governance, infrastructure and a business-friendly environment, with investor support from project establishment through operations.

The government said concerned departments would coordinate to translate the proposals into projects. Saini expressed confidence that implementation would create employment, introduce new technologies and strengthen services in healthcare, water management, education and skills across Haryana. He said the cooperation could open further avenues for global investment and technology collaboration.