Haryana unveils MSME and Export Promotion Policy with 60 new initiatives ahead of state's 60th year

As Haryana prepares to mark 60 years of its formation, the state government has announced a new MSME and Export Promotion Policy aimed at strengthening the state's manufacturing base, encouraging exports and supporting small businesses through a range of financial and institutional measures.

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The policy introduces 60 initiatives for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and outlines measures covering investment support, technology adoption, infrastructure development, research and development, exports, green manufacturing and skill development.

According to the government, the policy seeks to attract more than ₹55,000 crore in investment in the MSME manufacturing sector over the next five years, generate over five lakh employment opportunities and double Haryana's exports in line with the state's Vision-2047 roadmap.

The policy is structured around six broad areas: financial assistance, infrastructure and ease of doing business, technology and quality upgradation, access to global markets, sustainable industrial development, and skill development and employment.

Investment incentives and export support To support new and expanding enterprises, the government has proposed capital subsidies ranging from 15% to 30% for eligible MSMEs. A ₹200-crore Venture Capital Fund will also be created to provide financial support to innovation-driven start-ups and MSMEs.

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The policy also includes a Haryana MSME Insurance Scheme, under which eligible enterprises will receive assistance of up to 33% of their insurance premium. Export-oriented MSMEs will be eligible for interest assistance of 3% under the Export Credit Interest Subvention Scheme, subject to a maximum benefit of ₹10 lakh annually.

On the infrastructure front, the government plans to establish industrial clusters under a Cluster Plug-and-Play Scheme. It has also proposed a single-window system in every district to facilitate statutory approvals within prescribed timelines.

To encourage exports, the ceiling for Export Freight Assistance has been increased to ₹30 lakh per industrial unit each year. The policy also proposes an "Export Booster" grant of ₹10 crore and financial assistance of up to ₹20 lakh annually for three years under the Chief Minister First Exporter Promotion Scheme for eligible enterprises.

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Technology adoption forms another key component of the policy. Under the proposed MSME Automation Scheme, industries adopting robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart manufacturing and similar technologies will be eligible for financial assistance covering 25% of project costs, ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Industries establishing research and development centres will be eligible for grants covering up to 50% of project costs, subject to a maximum of ₹5 crore. Enterprises setting up in-house artificial intelligence laboratories can receive financial assistance of up to 33% of project costs.

To improve product quality and competitiveness, the policy provides financial assistance for obtaining quality certifications. Eligible enterprises securing certifications such as BIS, ISO and WHO-GMP can receive support of up to ₹10 lakh annually, while international certifications are eligible for assistance of up to ₹20 lakh per year.

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The policy also proposes reimbursement of 75% of e-commerce platform fees, subject to a ceiling of ₹2 lakh annually for five years, for eligible exporters. A Virtual Global MSME Portal is also planned to help enterprises connect with international markets.

In the area of sustainable manufacturing, the government plans to establish a Haryana Green Investments Fund with an initial corpus of ₹100 crore. The policy provides a 30% subsidy for rooftop solar installations, 25% financial assistance for Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) up to ₹1 crore, and similar assistance for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems up to ₹5 crore.

To promote employment, industries hiring local youth will be eligible for financial assistance ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh per employee annually, subject to the policy's conditions.

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The Haryana government said the policy is intended to create an integrated ecosystem that supports businesses from establishment and expansion to technology adoption and exports, while strengthening the state's manufacturing sector over the coming years.