Haryana widens right to service framework as state pushes regulatory reforms

The Haryana government has expanded time-bound delivery under the Haryana Right to Services Act to 791 services across departments and organisations, while pursuing regulatory changes intended to reduce approvals and compliance requirements for businesses. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the measures are aimed at making government services easier to access and improving the ease of doing business in the state.

The Haryana Right to Service Commission oversees delivery under the law. Services notified under the Act have increased from 163 initially to 791. Delays or denial of services can invite action against officials, with the commission empowered to impose a penalty of up to ₹20,000 on a negligent officer and award compensation of up to ₹5,000 to an affected applicant.

The government said reforms cover land regulations, construction, utilities, industrial development, power, environment, education and healthcare. Reforms have been implemented in eight priority areas, aimed at cutting red tape, removing duplicate approvals and speeding up decisions for citizens, entrepreneurs and investors.

Digital systems and local services E-Office has been taken to every office to digitise the creation, processing, movement and management of official files and correspondence. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the system is intended to promote paperless, transparent, efficient and accountable administration.

Social welfare benefits are being taken to people’s doorsteps, while food testing has been made more accessible. According to the government, food samples can now be tested at a doorstep for ₹20 per sample. It said 1,646 Ward Committees have been constituted in urban local bodies for citizen convenience and grievance redressal.

In healthcare, the state is seeking to simplify registration and NOC requirements for medical practitioners and establish a single nodal mechanism for healthcare-specific licences. It said 21 of the 28 priority reforms under the Centre’s Phase-II Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise have been acted upon.

Industrial approvals move online The Factories (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, approved by Cabinet, seeks to modernise labour regulations in line with current industrial practices, promote ease of doing business and ensure gender equality and worker welfare in factories.

The government has amended law to introduce self-certification for industrial purposes in conforming land-use zones in notified development plans. Eligible applicants can obtain Change of Land Use permissions online through self-certification, based on digitally submitted documents and automated verification.