Haryana youth share observations on Uttarakhand’s tourism and connectivity

A group of youths from Haryana on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand met chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday and discussed their observations on the state's infrastructure, tourism and welfare initiatives.

The interaction at the chief minister's residence covered road and digital connectivity, tourism infrastructure, homestays, solar energy, development of border areas and government welfare schemes. The visitors said the tour gave them an opportunity to understand Uttarakhand's geography and the implementation of various state initiatives at the local level.

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The group noted the expansion of road and digital connectivity across the predominantly hilly state and referred to ongoing work on railway infrastructure. They also discussed the development of homestays, saying government support in the sector was providing local residents with opportunities for self-employment.

Tourism, homestays and solar energy among key areas discussed The youths also spoke about infrastructure being developed for pilgrimage and tourism. They said improved connectivity and tourism facilities had facilitated access to destinations across the state. The group also discussed the rooftop solar scheme in the context of Uttarakhand's geographical conditions.

Development of infrastructure and public facilities in border areas was another issue raised during the interaction. The visitors also shared their observations on the state's environment and interactions with local communities during the tour.

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Dhami said inter-state visits could help young people understand the cultural diversity of the country as well as development initiatives and practices adopted by different states. Such programmes, he said, also facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences.

The chief minister said the state government was implementing schemes for various sections, including women, youth and farmers, with a focus on employment, self-employment and welfare. He also referred to measures aimed at improving transparency in government recruitment.

According to Dhami, around 35,000 young people have been appointed to government services in Uttarakhand over the past nearly five years.

The chief minister also referred to the state's policy focus on tourism, local products, homestays, solar energy, women's empowerment and development of border areas. He said the government was pursuing development alongside preservation of the state's heritage.

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Dhami asks visitors to share Uttarakhand experiences online Dhami asked the visiting youths to share their experiences with their peers and through social media platforms. He said young visitors could help communicate information about Uttarakhand's culture, tourism, pilgrimage destinations, local products, homestays, millets, handicrafts and women's self-help groups to audiences in other parts of the country.

The chief minister said interaction among young people from different states could provide opportunities to understand India's diversity and learn from development experiences in other regions. He also encouraged the visitors to share their Uttarakhand experiences with young people in Haryana and contribute to exchanges between the two states in areas such as culture, tourism and innovation.