Have been preparing to get out soon: Jamie Lee Curtis on leaving Hollywood

London, Jul 28 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis says she is planning to "get out of Hollywood" soon after noticing how her star parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, have been rejected by the industry as they aged.

Curtis, who will next star in "Freakier Friday", a sequel to the 2003 hit film "Freaky Friday", said she witnessed how the success and fame that her parents achieved was slowly eroding and called it a painful phase.

"I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age," the 66-year-old actor told The Guardian in an interview.

"I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful... I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited," she added.

Her upcoming film "Freakier Friday" is slated to release on August 8. Also featuring Lindsay Lohan, who is reprising her role from the first installment, the film is directed by Nisha Ganatra.

The Disney film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, and will pick up the story years later from where it ended.

Directed by Mark Waters, "Freaky Friday" revolved around the mother-daughter duo (Curtis and Lohan), whose souls get switched after a visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant. The next morning, both of them find themselves in each other bodies and a chaos follows.