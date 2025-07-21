Havent talked to Sarah Michelle Gellar since 1997: Jennifer Love Hewitt

Los Angeles, Jul 21 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jennifer Love Hewitt says she hasn't spoken to her "I Know What You Did Last Summer" co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar for the last 28 years.

Hewitt and Gellar featured in Jim Gillespie's directorial, which was released in 1997. The film also starred Freddie Prinze Jr and Ryan Phillippe.

Despite avoiding any communication, Hewitt confirmed both have been on good terms and didn't have a fight, as some rumours claimed.

"I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be. I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other," she told entertainment news outlet Vulture in an interview.

The 46-year-old actor, also known for her work in projects such as "Can't Hardly Wait" and "Ghost Whisperer", added, "I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from."