Hayden Panettiere alleged died of fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill: What is it?

Hollywood actor Hayden Panettiere passed away last month at the age of 36. The ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star died in Greenville, South Carolina. As her death was under investigation, the latest report by TMZ suggests that Panettiere popped an oxycodone pill containing fentanyl on the morning before her death.

Hayden Panettiere death case Reportedly, the DEA in Los Angeles are currently trying to trace the drug dealer who might have supplied the fatal pill to Panettiere.

However, the reported cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

It is said that Panettiere might have procured prescription drugs, including oxycodone, from her alleged long-time drug dealer. She travelled to South Carolina, where she and her on-and-off boyfriend, real estate agent Brian Hickerson, were found by the first responders on the day of her death.

Panettiere carried prescription drugs with her during the trip, which were later handed over to the officers by Hickerson, reported TMZ.

Brian reportedly administered Narcan to an unresponsive Hayden before paramedics arrived.

What is Fentanyl-laced oxycodone Fentanyl-laced oxycodone is described as a counterfeit or adulterated pill. It is said to appear like prescription oxycodone but contains fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

In some cases, the pill may contain both oxycodone and fentanyl, while in others, fentanyl may replace oxycodone completely.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), illegally made fentanyl is increasingly pressed into counterfeit pills designed to resemble prescription drugs such as oxycodone. Many times, it is taken without users knowing that fentanyl is present.

Why it is fatal Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid. It can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Its potency makes the pills particularly dangerous because the amount of fentanyl administered can vary from pill to pill. In such cases, the risk of a fatal overdose is difficult to predict.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has previously warned that some counterfeit oxycodone pills contain potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl. These high doses of fentanyl can rapidly suppress breathing and lead to death within a short time.

Hayden Panettiere passed away just days before her birthday.

She is survived by her daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she shared with her former fiancé, Ukrainian professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

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