Hayden Panettiere alleged died of fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill: What is it?

Hollywood actor Hayden Panettiere passed away last month at the age of 36. The ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star died in Greenville, South Carolina. As her death was under investigation, the latest report by TMZ suggests that Panettiere popped an oxycodone pill containing fentanyl on the morning before her death.

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Hayden Panettiere death case Reportedly, the DEA in Los Angeles are currently trying to trace the drug dealer who might have supplied the fatal pill to Panettiere.

However, the reported cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

It is said that Panettiere might have procured prescription drugs, including oxycodone, from her alleged long-time drug dealer. She travelled to South Carolina, where she and her on-and-off boyfriend, real estate agent Brian Hickerson, were found by the first responders on the day of her death.

Panettiere carried prescription drugs with her during the trip, which were later handed over to the officers by Hickerson, reported TMZ.

Brian reportedly administered Narcan to an unresponsive Hayden before paramedics arrived.

What is Fentanyl-laced oxycodone Fentanyl-laced oxycodone is described as a counterfeit or adulterated pill. It is said to appear like prescription oxycodone but contains fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

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In some cases, the pill may contain both oxycodone and fentanyl, while in others, fentanyl may replace oxycodone completely.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), illegally made fentanyl is increasingly pressed into counterfeit pills designed to resemble prescription drugs such as oxycodone. Many times, it is taken without users knowing that fentanyl is present.

Why it is fatal Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid. It can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Its potency makes the pills particularly dangerous because the amount of fentanyl administered can vary from pill to pill. In such cases, the risk of a fatal overdose is difficult to predict.

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The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has previously warned that some counterfeit oxycodone pills contain potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl. These high doses of fentanyl can rapidly suppress breathing and lead to death within a short time.

Hayden Panettiere passed away just days before her birthday.

She is survived by her daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she shared with her former fiancé, Ukrainian professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Also Read | Neutrogena reacts after heavy backlash over relation with Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere’s father confirmed her death. He told ABC, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.