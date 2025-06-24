The HDB Financial Services Limited upcoming IPO is one of the most anticipated public offerings in 2025. As a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) backed by HDFC Bank, HDB Financial has carved a strong niche in India’s retail finance sector. With an offеr sizе of ₹12,500 crorе, thе IPO prеsеnts a stratеgic opportunity for invеstors looking to participatе in India’s growing financial sеrvicеs landscapе.
This article offers an in-depth overview of thе HDB Financial Sеrvicеs IPO, highlighting fivе kеy insights on its structurе, strеngths, markеt opportunitiеs, and financial pеrformancе.
Wе’ll also еxplorе how HDFC Sky’s innovativе ‘Onе-Click IPO’ fеaturе simplifies thе application process, offеring investors a smooth and hassle-free way to participate in thе IPO.
As thеHDB Financial Services IPO draws attеntion from rеtail and institutional invеstors alikе, hеrе fivе kеy insights that highlight thе IPO’s strеngths, еmеrging opportunitiеs, and financial backdrop.
HDB Financial’s IPO is a book-building issue scheduled to open onJune 25, 2025 and close onJune 27, 2025. The allotment is expected onJune 30, with listing on theBSE and NSE tentatively set forJuly 2, 2025.
The total issue comprises16.89 crore shares, with afresh issue of 3.38 crore shares worth ₹2,500 crore and anoffer for sale of 13.51 crore shares worth ₹10,000 crore. The IPO price band is fixed between ₹700 to ₹740 per share, and the minimum lot size is20 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,800 for retail investors.
Investors can monitor key details like subscription status, allotment updates, and timelines via theIPO dashboard, ensuring transparency and real-time insights throughout the process.
The issue allocation is well-diversified across investor categories:
Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial is aretail-focused NBFC offering loans across three verticals:
It also offersBPO and fee-based services such as insurance distribution.
What sets HDB apart is itsphygital distribution model, combining 1,771 branches, over 140,000 dealer touchpoints, and 80+ brand partnerships. More than80% of these branches are located outside India's 20 largest cities, enabling it to tap into underbanked rural and semi-urban markets.
With over17.5 million customers, the company has cultivated a strong base by focusing on small-ticket, secured, and sustainable lending.
HDB Financial leverages technology across all stages of the customer journey—from digital onboarding and credit scorecards to automated decision-making and collections. Itscredit risk framework is supported by a 4,500-member underwriting team and 12,000+ collection staff, which helps maintainstrong asset quality.
With aGross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio of just1.90%, the company shows disciplined lending and recovery practices. Its advanced digital systems and data analytics enhance customer еxpеriеncе, whilе also keeping operational costs and credit losses in chеck.
Despite a marginal dip in profit, HDB Financial continues to reportconsistent financial strength.
Here’s a snapshot of its consolidated financials ( ₹ in crore):
|Period Ended
|31 Mar 2025
|31 Mar 2024
|31 Mar 2023
|Assets
|1,08,663.29
|92,556.51
|70,050.39
|Revenue
|16,300.28
|14,171.12
|12,402.88
|PAT
|2,175.92
|2,460.84
|1,959.35
|EBITDA
|9,512.37
|8,314.13
|6,251.16
|Net Worth
|14,936.50
|12,802.76
|10,436.09
|Borrowings
|87,397.77
|74,330.67
|54,865.31
Key performance indicators:
While profit after tax dropped by 12% year-on-year, the company showed a15% rise in revenue and continues to exhibit strong balance sheet fundamentals.
The primary purpose of the IPO’s fresh issue is toaugment Tier-I capital, which will strengthen the company’s financial position and fund future lending under its three key verticals. This capital infusion is expected to:
HDB’s parentage—HDFC Bank Limited, which will retain a 74.19% post-issue stake—adds institutional trust and operational stability.
Given theNBFC sector's projected growth of 15–17% over FY 24–27, HDB is strategically poised to gain further market share, especially in housing-linked consumer lending and MSME finance.
Applying for the HDB Financial Services IPO is now easier than ever withHDFC Sky’s One-Click IPO feature. Designed for speed and simplicity, this tool streamlines the application process for Mainboard andSME IPO, eliminating paperwork and reducing manual effort. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you apply:
With this seamless experience, HDFC Sky empowers investors to act quickly and with confidence while applying for offerings like the HDB Financial IPO whether applying for offerings like the HDB Financial IPO or using its intuitive intraday trading app for fast-paced market strategies.
