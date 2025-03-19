Health Insurance Plans Designed for Women: What’s Included?

Health insurance coverage is a must for every individual, irrespective of gender. However, insurance needs are gender-specific. In India, women-centric health insurance plans were not available till recently, and women mostly relied on a family or corporate health insurance policy for their insurance needs. Unfortunately, these plans often fail to address the unique healthcare needs of a woman.

With increasing awareness about health and financial independence, women are now seeking health insurance coverage for themselves. In response, insurance companies are also introducing health insurance plans specially designed to address women's health issues.

Keep reading this blog to get a comprehensive overview of health insurance policies for women.

What is a Women's Health Insurance Policy? A health insurance plan that provides coverage for health issues and illnesses affecting women is referred to as a Women’s health insurance policy. Such a plan not only protects women financially during a medical emergency but encourages them to prioritise their health. Unlike health insurance plans for family, a woman's health insurance plan provides comprehensive coverage for reproductive health issues at different stages of life and critical illnesses in addition to maternity coverage.

What is Included in a Women’s Health Insurance Policy? The health insurance needs of a woman extend beyond maternity care. A woman's health insurance policy provides comprehensive coverage for a range of women-specific health concerns, as explained below.

Reproductive Health Issues A female undergoes many changes in her body from the time she reaches puberty till menopause, making her prone to many health concerns at different stages, such as hormonal imbalance, uterine fibroids, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, pelvic organ prolapse and more. A women's health insurance plan provides coverage for hospitalisation and daycare expenses for the treatment of specified reproductive health issues.

Maternity Coverage and New Born Care Medical care during pregnancy and for the newborn is expensive hence maternity coverage is essential. Many health insurance plans for family provide maternity coverage as an add-on feature. However, these add-ons often provide limited coverage with sub-limits. A comprehensive women-specific health insurance plan offers additional benefits like coverage for infertility treatments, birth control measures, pediatric treatments, and vaccinations for a specified period after birth. Please note that standard coverage may not include these additional treatments.

Preventive Care After menopause, women are more susceptible to heart disease, arthritis, osteoporosis, anaemia and more. This type of cover includes annual health checkups like pap smears, thyroid profile, vitamin profile, etc., that help in the early detection of these health issues. Early detection can facilitate timely treatment for many serious illnesses.

Coverage for Critical Illnesses Women's health insurance plans provide coverage for critical illnesses specific to women, such as cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer and also general critical illnesses as specified in a plan.

Coverage for Mental Health Services Women often undergo many mental health issues such as depression, stress and anxiety due to various factors like hormone changes, childbirth and life situations. They suffer in silence because of a lack of financial support and limited access to mental healthcare. A women’s health insurance plan covers mental healthcare and provides access to quality services.

Add-ons Women's health insurance policy also offers add-ons that help you customise your plan. These add-ons may include benefits like high sum assured, wellness benefits like unlimited consultation with a general physician, specific surgeries, support during the loss of a job, and discounts on special healthcare programs for thyroid issues, PCOS and more.

What is not Included in a Women’s Health Insurance Policy? Like any other health insurance plan, here are some exclusions in a Women’s health insurance policy.

Sexually transmitted diseases Self-inflicted injury Domiciliary hospitalisation Health issues due to substance abuse Medical treatment outside India Fertility treatment and pregnancy-related concerns are included in a standard cover What are the Benefits of Buying a Women’s Health Insurance Policy? Every woman should invest in a women’s health insurance policy from a young age as it offers many benefits;

1.Financial independence With health insurance coverage, a woman does not need to rely on others for her medical expenses.

2. Prioritise health A women’s health insurance plan ensures that you prioritise your health and do not sacrifice your health due to financial constraints.

3. Access to quality healthcare With health insurance, you get access to the insurer’s network of hospitals where you can avail of cashless treatment without worrying about the cost.

4. Peace of mind Health insurance protects your finances during medical emergencies, hence giving you peace of mind in a difficult time.

5. No out-of-pocket expenses As most women’s health insurance plans have a zero co-payment, there are no out-of-pocket expenses during a claim.

6. Tax Benefits This is another benefit for a working woman: she can claim a tax deduction for the premium paid towards a woman’s health insurance plan.

Conclusion A woman’s health is crucial not just for herself but also for the well-being of her family. She is the foundation which holds everything. For this foundation to be strong, it is important to invest in a good health insurance policy for women and prioritise your health.

FAQs 1.What is the right age to buy a women’s health insurance policy? There is no right age, like any other health insurance policy, buy a women’s health insurance plan at a young age so that premiums are low and the waiting period for pre-existing diseases is over till you need coverage.

2. Are cosmetic procedures covered under a women’s health insurance policy? No, cosmetic procedures are not covered under a women’s health insurance policy.

3. What factors are considered before buying a women’s health insurance plan?

Some important factors to consider before buying a women’s health insurance plan include: Sum insured value Wide coverage Preventive health check-ups Additional benefits Mental health care coverage Claim settlement process Network of hospitals. Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

