Health insurance premiums hit ₹1.17 lakh crore in FY25; GST removal boosts life insurance demand significantly

India’s insurance sector is witnessing a major shift. Health insurance premiums have crossed ₹1.17 lakh crore* in FY25, reflecting strong and reliable growth across the industry. This change is not just about rising numbers; it shows how people today are becoming more aware of financial protection. At the same time, the expected GST removal on health insurance in September 2025 is set to bring a new wave of demand. This article explains how these changes are creating a complete and improved environment for both health and life coverage.
Over the past few years, health insurance has seen steady growth across the industry. In many cases, people now look for complete and flexible coverage that can grow with demand. This rise to ₹1.17 lakh crore* reflects stronger emphasis and planning for financial protection.
Several factors have enabled this growth:
In practice, this growth shows a change in how we approach financial planning. Many times, individuals now see insurance as an important part of long-term stability.
The planned GST removal on insurance premiums is a big change that can make policies more accessible. At present, GST adds to the cost, which can affect decision-making. By contrast, removing this tax can make plans more affordable and effective.
Here’s why this move is important:
In simple terms, this change can help more users access protection plans without added financial pressure. It is a step towards making insurance a complete solution for different needs.
As health insurance grows, interest in a life insurance policy is also increasing. In many views, both types of plans work together to provide a reliable and complete safety net.
A life insurance policy offers:
Today, digital platforms play a very important role in insurance adoption. They offer easy to use interfaces and provide a complete view of different plans.
Key benefits include the following:
In many cases, these tools make a real difference. They remove confusion and allow users to make informed choices. This is a major shift from traditional methods, where processes were often complex.
Even with strong growth, some challenges still exist. In many cases, users look for more transparency and clarity.
Common concerns include:
At the same time, ongoing improvements and new tools are addressing these gaps. Across the industry, companies are working to provide simplified and useful solutions.
Going ahead, the insurance sector is expected to grow even more. With supportive policies, improved digital tools, and rising awareness, the industry is ready for the future.
As more people use insurance products, demand will continue to increase. This is not just a trend but also a strong and lasting shift. It changes how we think about financial planning and risk management.
Overall, the sector offers a complete solution for individuals and families looking for security and stability.
India’s insurance sector is going through a major shift, driven by growth and policy changes. The rise in premiums and the GST removal allow more people to buy the policy. Today, platforms and providers, including Tata AIA, are helping users access complete and flexible life insurance policies easily. Overall, these developments make insurance more practical and effective for different needs. In the end, as things keep changing, having the right plan becomes very important for long-term stability and peace of mind.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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