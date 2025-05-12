Heartfelt Cetaphil Baby Mother's Day Campaign by India: "Have a Seat, Mom!"

This Mother’s Day, with its deeply moving campaign titled "Have A Seat, Mom!", Cetaphil Baby India invites mothers to take time for themselves, look back on their journey, and give birth to a 'New Tradition of Parenting.'

For many decades, there have been many Mother Days campaigns that have showcased endless roles and sacrifices mothers make every single day. This year, with its campaign, Cetaphil Baby India turns events around to celebrate not just the roles but the woman behind that role.

Gentle Transition-From Doing to Just Being Have a Seat, Mom!, is a gentle call for mothers all over India to stop for a moment, breathe, and spend a few moments on themselves. It underlines a bitter truth: A mother is so busy caring for others that she rarely stops to care for herself.

The message itself says: "Mom, take a break, celebrate yourself."

The Unspoken Realities A modern mom is many things-many things all at once: caregiver, professional, partner, or guide. In this constant juggling act, she often ignores her own wellbeing. Cetaphil Baby's campaign is founded on this fundamental insight and urges mothers to replenish themselves and reconnect with their inner being.

A Two-Fold Campaign: Digital and Experiential To make this cause practical, Cetaphil Baby India will be blending digital storytelling alongside immersive on-ground activations.

1. The emotional digital launch The campaign video presents some real mothers, featured on Cetaphil Baby India’s Instagram page, writing heartfelt letters to themselves — raw emotional reflections, celebrating their own strength, vulnerability, and growth.

The video calls upon other mothers to join the movement by writing their own letters- it is not mere online posts but a glimpse of a mother’s heart and soul.

Mothers can participate by tagging @cetaphilbabyindia and using the hashtag #HaveASeatMom.

2. On-Ground Activation in Malls Going offbeat, Cetaphil Baby is setting up zones inside two prominent malls of India that will serve as mother sanctuaries.

Inside, the tranquil mother spaces feature massage chairs, allowing tired moms to get a nice foot massage while their kids have fun in a safe environment. The idea is to "have a seat" for mothers to literally just relax and gather their thoughts.

Pediatricians and dermatologists will also be on hand providing consultations on the most common inquiries that concern the skin health of babies and the mothers — an additional very thoughtful step to facilitate informed parenting.

3. The Journaling Experience Mothers visiting the on-ground installations will receive branded journaling kits and thoughtful "letters to self" cards encouraging personal reflections. Whether it’s a note to their younger self or a thank you to their current self, it’s a very personal experience aimed at kicking off the journey of self-recognition and gratitude.

Cetaphil Baby Grows With Moms Through this initiative, Cetaphil Baby reinforces its commitment to being more than a product provider. It positions itself as a trusted companion in the parenting journey, blending emotional support with dermatologist-recommended gentle skincare solutions for babies.

By celebrating the mother and the woman, Cetaphil Baby is helping establish a new parenting tradition—one that includes care for the caregiver.

Join the Movement Motherhood is a full-time role — but a little break is not a luxury; it’s a necessity.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJWUnCfNxLN to view the campaign story.



Campaign follower: @cetaphilbabyindia



Post your letter with the hashtag #HaveASeatMom.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

