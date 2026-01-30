Helena Bonham Carter boards cast of 'The White Lotus' season four

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (PTI) British star Helena Bonham Carter has joined the cast for season four of HBO's acclaimed dark comedy show "The White Lotus".

According to Variety, the new season will take place in France, including Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera.

Carter, known for performances in movies such as "Fight Club", the "Harry Potter" series, "Les Misérables", "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Alice in Wonderland", joins the cast along with American actor Chris Messina and Marissa Long.

They will star alongside actors Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka.

Created, written and directed by Mike White, "The White Lotus" is a satirical drama that explores wealth, privilege and power dynamics through the lens of guests and employees at a luxury resort chain.

Each season unfolds as a standalone story, anchored by a mystery involving a death, while maintaining thematic continuity.

The first season, set in Hawaii, came out in 2021 and won critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards. The second season shifted to Sicily, Italy, and was equally popular.

The third season, which aired in 2025, was set in Thailand and focused on spirituality, identity and cultural appropriation.

The makers are yet to reveal if any character from a previous season may return in a recurring role, a tradition the series has followed in recent installments.