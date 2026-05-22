He’ll make decision in best interest of team: Simons on Dhoni

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons said Mahendra Singh Dhoni alone will decide on his comeback, stressing that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter would only return if he feels fully fit and ready to contribute to the team.

Dhoni, 44, couldn't play a single game in this edition due to a leg injury but Simons said he impressed in the nets with his clean striking.

"Are you seriously asking me that question? We always are," Simons said when asked if CSK are hopeful of Dhoni's availability next year.

"I mean, honestly, he has hit the ball so well. He obviously had a leg injury, which made it very difficult for him to run, so that's why he couldn't play.

"But in terms of hitting the ball in the nets, he's hitting it as well as I've ever seen him hit it. But I keep saying this, only MS will know, and MS will make the decision about when he's ready and when he's right."

The former South Africa all-rounder said Dhoni would always prioritise the team's interest over personal milestones.

"And I tell you what, if he knows he's not, he won't play. But if he is right, he will. He'll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual.

"But it will be great to have him playing. It's been great just having him around the unit and being someone to tap into for knowledge and calmness," he added.

'Inconsistent fielding'

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Simons said the team put in a lot of effort in fielding but admitted that fielding hasn't been consistent.

"That's a great question. I was actually literally just talking to Matthew Hayden about that. We've actually practised a lot of fielding this year, but I think throughout the tournament we've seen some incredibly brilliant catches and some incredibly easy catches dropped, which is quite strange," he said.

"So what teams do about that, and how one goes away with that and works on it, is to be decided by the fielding coaches. But we have put a lot of work into our fielding this year. There's always improvements that can be made. But again, we take some great catches, and then we drop some that surprise us. But that's been throughout the tournament, I think," he said.

CSK ended the season at the seventh spot with 12 points following the massive 89 run loss to Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Simons said one of the biggest positives for CSK this season was the growing understanding within the squad about its balance and individual roles.

"I think a lot of the positives come around the fact that we started getting an understanding of ourselves as a unit. I think that's an important part of winning an IPL, is that you get your balance right, and you have a side that can carry itself through, and your changes are made a long way before the game," he said.

"Not because someone's out of form, but because you're moving into a particular condition. So we know ourselves a lot better as a unit, and we also know a lot of the individuals better, as to what they can and can't do.