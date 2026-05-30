Here’s why your next home investment should be an AI washing machine

Imagine a washing machine that can actually think for you, one that recognises the difference between your heavy curtains and your favourite delicate silk saree, adjusting its rhythm to protect both. For many of us, home gadgets are tools for improving our daily productivity and simplifying life. As utility costs climb and our schedules become more packed, we are looking for appliances that bring down long-term costs and increase efficiency through Intelligent Living. One of India’s most-loved consumer brands, Samsung, has a ‘Easy with AI’ line-up which is designed with this productivity-first philosophy in mind – maximising cleaning results while minimising waste.

The real deal lies in how these gadgets manage the resources we pay for. A standard machine treats every load with the same intensity, which often leads to wasting water and electricity. In contrast, AI-powered models use high-precision sensors to calculate the exact requirements of every wash. By automatically detecting fabric softness and dirt levels, they calibrate the precise amount of water and detergent needed. Not only does this save money on monthly bills, but also protects your favourite clothes from the unnecessary wear and tear caused by over-washing.

Read on for a closer look at the Bespoke AI washing machine range from Samsung to see how each model offers a return on your investment through smarter laundry management.

1. Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo (25kg/15kg)

(Model: WD25DB8995BZTL)

For those managing a large household, the WD25DB8995BZTL acts as a complete laundry station that handles everything from daily wear to bulky curtains in fewer cycles. Priced at ₹3,22,200, this high-capacity unit features a 7-inch AI Home Screen that makes choosing the right cycle as intuitive as using a smartphone. The Inverter Heat Pump ensures that drying is exceptionally energy-efficient. It effectively removes the need for expensive professional dry-cleaning services for heavy linens, significantly simplifying day-to-day living.

2. Bespoke AI Washer Dryer (12kg)

(Model: WD12FB8B94GBTL)

In the 12 kg segment, the WD12FB8B94GBTL (priced at ₹79,390) focuses on making automation work for your schedule. This model features an Auto Dispenser alongside AI Wash, meaning you no longer have to worry about measuring detergent (did you know that the wrong amount can ruin fabrics or waste water). For users who prioritise health, the Hygiene Steam function provides a deep-clean layer that sanitises your clothes. It’s a smart investment for families looking to increase efficiency by having top-tier washing and drying in a single machine.

3. Bespoke AI Washer Dryer (12kg)

(Model: WD12FB7B34GBTL)

For those living in modern apartments, floor space is a premium asset that needs to be used wisely. Another 12 kg solution priced at ₹72,590, this combo model fits both a washer and a dryer into the footprint of a single machine. It uses AI Control to learn your preferences over time, so your most-used cycles are always ready, saving you time every morning. It also features AI Ecobubble, which turns detergent into bubbles to clean effectively at lower temperatures, helping you bring down energy costs with every wash.

4. Bespoke AI Laundry Front Load (12kg)

(Model: WW12DB8B54GBTL)

If you have a wardrobe full of premium wear, the WW12DB8B54GBTL ( priced at ₹66,490) is designed to keep those clothes looking new for longer. The AI Wash system uses four sensors to monitor weight and water levels, ensuring the drum moves exactly the way your specific fabric requires. This fabric-first approach means your clothes are not subjected to harsh agitation, protecting your clothing from fraying or fading thereby reducing the need for frequent replacements.

5. Bespoke AI Laundry Front Load (12kg)

(Model: WW12DB7B24GBTL)

When you are juggling a career along with managing a busy home, time is a non-renewable resource. Priced at ₹58,990, the WW12DB7B24GBTL addresses this with a SuperSpeed function that delivers a thorough clean in just 39 minutes. Beyond speed, it features an AI Energy Mode that can cut energy usage by up to 70 per cent. By using the SmartThings app, you can track your energy consumption in real-time right from your phone, making this one of the most efficient gadgets for a cost-conscious household.

6. Bespoke AI Laundry Front Load (12kg)

(Model: WW12DG5B24ABTL)

Priced at an affordable ₹51,490, the WW12DG5B24ABTL makes intelligent laundry technology accessible to every home. It provides the essential benefits of the Bespoke AI world, such as AI Ecobubble and SmartThings connectivity. This allows you to plan your laundry around your busy schedule or run the machine during off-peak hours to save on electricity. It’s a practical upgrade for anyone moving to a high-capacity, smart front-load system that simplifies life. This model also has a 12 kg capacity.

A new perspective on household management

Let’s decode the technology that makes these machines an efficient addition to every home: