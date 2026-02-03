Hettich India recognised among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2026 – Large Category

Hettich India has been recognised among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category), reflecting the strength and maturity of its human resource policies and people centric practices. The recognition highlights the organisation’s structured approach to employee engagement, capability building, recognition, and workplace well-being, which collectively contribute to a high-trust and high-performance culture.

This recognition is based on a comprehensive assessment of employee feedback, HR systems, leadership effectiveness, and organisational practices, highlighting the strength of Hettich India’s ">Hettich India’s transparent policies, inclusive culture, and sustained focus on employee development. The recognition reflects the organisation’s employee-first approach, supported by structured initiatives spanning recognition, learning and development, leadership readiness, innovation, work-life integration, and well-being.

Programs such as Star of the Month, We Value Recognition, Tempus and Hettich First, and Hettich Stories, along with capability-building platforms like Akademie, Akademie Tech, Ascend, Ignite, Canvas and the Talent Rotation Program, are complemented by innovation and engagement initiatives including Kickbox, and Hettich Air, as well as family-centric and wellness programs such as My Daughter My Pride and Hettich Care, reinforcing a holistic and people-centric workplace culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director – Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: “As we celebrate 25 years of Hettich in India, being recognised among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2026 (Large Category) adds a second milestone to this moment. This recognition is a strong validation of the core values that have defined Hettich over the years. It reinforces our belief that a resilient ecosystem is built on trust, respect, and the continuous development of our people. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition further strengthens our commitment to fostering a culture that enables innovation, accountability, and long-term excellence.”

Mr. Amit Prasad, Chief Human Resource Officer – Hettich India, "> Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: “At Hettich, our HR philosophy is rooted in creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. Our people policies focus on continuous learning, meaningful recognition, inclusive leadership, and holistic well-being. Through structured initiatives across capability building, innovation, and employee engagement, we strive to create a workplace that not only supports performance but also fosters trust and long-term career growth.”

Being recognised among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category) reaffirms Hettich’s HR practices that are aligned with what truly matters to its employees and strengthens its resolve to keep raising the bar.

About Hettich: Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of ‘Built to Lead’, a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich’s product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge ‘Best Brands’ (2022 – 2025), ‘Most Trusted Brands of India’ (2023 – 2026) and ‘Most Preferred Brand’ 2025 by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

