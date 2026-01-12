Hidden Fees in ‘Lifetime Free’ Credit Cards and How to Avoid Them

Credit cards marketed as “lifetime free” often sound like a convenient deal – no joining fee, no annual fee, and access to rewards. But many users discover later that the card isn’t entirely cost-free. Banks and issuers may not always prominently highlight the additional charges that may apply, and these fees can add up if you are not prepared.

This article explains the most common additional charges associated with lifetime free credit cards, why they occur, and practical strategies to avoid them.

What “Lifetime Free” Usually Means Banks waive the annual and joining fee for the life of the card. However, that does not remove fees on cash withdrawals, overdue payments, foreign currency use, add-ons, or reward redemption. Terms vary, so read the Most Important Terms and Conditions, called MITC, associated with your credit card.

Common Charges You Might Still Pay On Lifetime Free Credit Cards

Charge type What triggers it Quick example How to avoid Late payment fee Paying after the due date Miss the bill by a week, and a flat fee applies Use autopay for the total amount due Interest on balance Carrying forward your unpaid dues/bills Pay only part of a ₹10,000 bill, and the unpaid amount starts accruing daily interest. Pay in full each cycle Cash withdrawal fee Using credit cards at ATMs for cash Swipe at an ATM, and fees start from the day of withdrawal Use UPI or debit card for cash needs Foreign currency mark-up Paying in non-INR Purchases abroad or in foreign apps attract a markup Use a lower markup option when travelling Reward redemption fee Encashing or transferring points Some portals charge per redemption Batch redemptions or pick no-fee partners Fuel surcharge Making transactions at fuel pumps A surcharge may apply, sometimes with a partial waiver Check eligible pumps and monthly caps

Quick Calculation: How Small Fees Add Up Buy something worth ₹20,000 from a foreign merchant. With a typical forex markup, you may end up paying around ₹600 extra. If you then miss your bill by two days, a late fee also gets added, reducing or offsetting the value of any cashback you earned.

How To Spot and Avoid Hidden Costs on Lifetime Free Credit Cards Read the MITC and the schedule of charges before activation of the credit card.

Confirm whether “lifetime free” applies to both primary and add-on cards.

Check fuel, railway, wallet load, and rent payment rules.

Check if reward redemptions, point transfers, or catalogue deliveries carry service charges.

Avoid cash withdrawals on credit cards. Interest often starts immediately.

Turn on payment reminders and autopay for the full amount due.

When abroad, choose to pay in the local currency instead of “pay in your home currency” to avoid DCC charges.

Watch out for processing fees on EMI conversions or convenience fees charged by merchants.

Review statements each month and dispute any line you do not recognise within the timeline. Before You Apply For a Lifetime Free Credit Card: A Five-Point Checklist Credit limit and usage : Is the assigned limit enough for your monthly pattern without pushing you over the limit?

International use : Understand the forex markup and any caps or offers that may reduce it.

Rewards and redemptions : Know the value per point and any charges involved.

Add-ons and replacements : Any cost for extra cards or metal variants.

Closure process : Any conditions to keep it free, such as minimum spends or periodic usage. IDFC FIRST Bank offers certain lifetime free credit card options such as FIRST Classic, FIRST Millenia, FIRST Select, FIRST WOW and FIRST Wealth. The application process is digital, and you can access features such as 10X reward points that never expire (subject to applicable terms), low forex charges and other card-specific benefits.

Final Word A card labelled a lifetime free credit card can be suitable if you know the terms that come with it. Focus on the actual cost of use and benefits, not just the membership fee, and always pay your bills in full. That is the most reliable way to sidestep lifetime free credit card hidden charges.