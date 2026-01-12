Hidden Fees in ‘Lifetime Free’ Credit Cards and How to Avoid Them

Credit cards marketed as “lifetime free” often sound like a convenient deal – no joining fee, no annual fee, and access to rewards. But many users discover later that the card isn’t entirely cost-free. Banks and issuers may not always prominently highlight the additional charges that may apply, and these fees can add up if you are not prepared.
This article explains the most common additional charges associated with lifetime free credit cards, why they occur, and practical strategies to avoid them.
Banks waive the annual and joining fee for the life of the card. However, that does not remove fees on cash withdrawals, overdue payments, foreign currency use, add-ons, or reward redemption. Terms vary, so read the Most Important Terms and Conditions, called MITC, associated with your credit card.
Charge type
What triggers it
Quick example
How to avoid
Late payment fee
Paying after the due date
Miss the bill by a week, and a flat fee applies
Use autopay for the total amount due
Interest on balance
Carrying forward your unpaid dues/bills
Pay only part of a ₹10,000 bill, and the unpaid amount starts accruing daily interest.
Pay in full each cycle
Cash withdrawal fee
Using credit cards at ATMs for cash
Swipe at an ATM, and fees start from the day of withdrawal
Use UPI or debit card for cash needs
Foreign currency mark-up
Paying in non-INR
Purchases abroad or in foreign apps attract a markup
Use a lower markup option when travelling
Reward redemption fee
Encashing or transferring points
Some portals charge per redemption
Batch redemptions or pick no-fee partners
Fuel surcharge
Making transactions at fuel pumps
A surcharge may apply, sometimes with a partial waiver
Check eligible pumps and monthly caps
Buy something worth ₹20,000 from a foreign merchant. With a typical forex markup, you may end up paying around ₹600 extra. If you then miss your bill by two days, a late fee also gets added, reducing or offsetting the value of any cashback you earned.
IDFC FIRST Bank offers certain lifetime free credit card options such as FIRST Classic, FIRST Millenia, FIRST Select, FIRST WOW and FIRST Wealth. The application process is digital, and you can access features such as 10X reward points that never expire (subject to applicable terms), low forex charges and other card-specific benefits.
A card labelled a lifetime free credit card can be suitable if you know the terms that come with it. Focus on the actual cost of use and benefits, not just the membership fee, and always pay your bills in full. That is the most reliable way to sidestep lifetime free credit card hidden charges.
