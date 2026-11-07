Himachal executes first inter-state Golden Mahseer fingerling shipment to West Bengal

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) In a significant step towards exploring new horizons in fisheries and aquaculture, Himachal Pradesh's Department of Fisheries achieved a milestone by undertaking the first-ever interstate supply of Golden Mahseer (Tor putitora) fingerlings to West Bengal.

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This initiative marks an important step towards establishing Himachal Pradesh as a potential source of quality fish seed and promoting the commercial value of its indigenous fish species beyond the state, officials said on Saturday.

"The first-ever interstate supply of Golden Mahseer fingerlings to West Bengal represents a significant achievement for the Department and reflects the growing technical and institutional capacity of the state in fish seed production," said Director-cum-Warden of Fisheries, Himachal Pradesh, Om Kant Thakur.

He said the state has immense potential in coldwater fisheries and indigenous fish species, and the department is committed to exploring new avenues for expanding the fisheries sector through scientific fish breeding, quality seed production, conservation and commercialisation.

In the first phase, a consignment of 2,000 Golden Mahseer fingerlings has been supplied to West Bengal. The initial consignment has been deliberately kept limited to assess and monitor various transportation-related challenges, survival rates and acclimatisation requirements of the fingerlings under the climatic and environmental conditions of the destination state.

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Based on the successful transportation, survival and acclimatisation of this consignment, the department plans to supply the next lot of 10,000 Golden Mahseer fingerlings in the second phase.

The fingerlings were raised at the National Mahseer Farm, Machiyal, District Mandi, an important facility for propagation and conservation of this valuable indigenous fish species. The consignment was sold to Subrata Mandal, a young fish entrepreneur from Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal.

Golden Mahseer, scientifically known as Tor putitora, is one of the most valuable indigenous freshwater fish species found in the Himalayan river systems, including Himachal Pradesh.

Belonging to the family Cyprinidae, this magnificent fish is popularly known as the 'Golden Mahseer' because of its attractive golden appearance.

It is also the State Fish of Himachal Pradesh and holds considerable ecological, economic, recreational and cultural significance.

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The species is particularly popular among anglers because of its remarkable strength, fighting ability and sporting characteristics, making it one of the most sought-after game fishes in the Himalayan region. Besides its recreational importance, Golden Mahseer is also a valuable food fish and has considerable potential for commercial aquaculture and fish seed production.

The species has been categorised as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, highlighting the importance of its conservation, scientific breeding and sustainable management.

It plays an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of freshwater ecosystems and is considered a keystone/umbrella species for the health of riverine aquatic habitats. Its presence is also an indicator of the ecological quality of freshwater environments.

In Himachal Pradesh, Golden Mahseer is an important component of reservoir fisheries, particularly in Pong and Gobind Sagar reservoirs, where it contributes to the biodiversity and fisheries resources of these water bodies.

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The species also supports the livelihoods of fishermen and contributes to nutritional security by providing a valuable source of protein. Its conservation and scientific propagation are therefore important not only from the biodiversity perspective, but also for the sustainable development of fisheries and the livelihood security of fishing communities.

The department envisages that such initiatives will encourage greater investment in fish seed production, strengthen market linkages and enhance the income-generating potential of fisheries infrastructure. At the same time, conservation-oriented propagation of Golden Mahseer will contribute towards protecting this endangered indigenous species and maintaining the ecological health of Himalayan aquatic ecosystems, officials added.