Himachal raises ₹41,173 crore loans, repays ₹32,004 cr in FY26

Shimla, Mar 24 (PTI) Reeling under an acute financial crunch, the Himachal Pradesh government raised its highest-ever loans amounting to ₹41,173 crore and also repaid loans worth ₹32,004 crore in the financial year 2025-26, as per the revised budget estimates.

A provision for raising loans amounting ₹11,965 has been made in the budget for the financial year 2026-27.

The rising debt and interest burden of the Himachal government and discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) has become a challenge for the economy alongside the narrow tax base.

As per the figures provided in the "Budget in Brief", the loan liability of the government stood at ₹1,03,994 crore in 2025-26 which is estimated to touch ₹1,12,319 crore in 2026-27.

The total debt burden of the government was ₹76,681 crore in 2022-23, ₹85,295 crore in 2023-24 and ₹93,625 crore in 2024-25, showing a rising trend. Interest payment was ₹6,260.93 crore in 2024-25 and ₹6,693 crore in 2025-26, and has been pegged at ₹7,271 crore in 2026-27.

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) has also reflected increasing trend in interest payment and estimated it at ₹8,115 crore in 2027-28 and ₹8,865 crore in 2028-29 while scaling down the subsidies from ₹3,205 crore in 2025-26 to ₹858.98 crore in 2026-27, ₹910.52 crore in 2027-28 and ₹965.15 crore in 2028-29.