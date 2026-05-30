Hindi journalism plays key role in connecting society and governance, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday greeted journalists, editors and media professionals on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day and praised the role of journalism in strengthening democracy and creating public awareness.

Issuing a message on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Hindi journalism has a rich and distinguished history in India and has continuously worked towards giving expression to public concerns, emotions and aspirations. He said journalism has emerged as one of the most important mediums for informing citizens and promoting democratic participation.

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Dhami said the role of journalism has become even more significant in present times as it acts as a crucial bridge between society and the government. Referring to the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, he said journalism contributes not only in the political sphere but also in economic, social and cultural sectors by bringing important issues before the public.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand too has a proud tradition of Hindi journalism and public-oriented reporting. According to the statement, he said the state government remains committed to the welfare of journalists and understands the importance of a free and responsible media ecosystem. He added that efforts are continuously being made for the welfare and interests of those associated with journalism.

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Dhami also said journalism has an important responsibility in maintaining transparency and strengthening communication between citizens and institutions. He noted that constructive and credible journalism can contribute positively towards social awareness and development.

Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari also extended greetings on Hindi Journalism Day. He said neutrality, reliability and public interest remain the foundation of journalism even in changing times. According to him, successful journalism is identified by its ability to meet public expectations and maintain trust among readers and viewers. He added that journalism remains an effective tool for bringing social change and promoting awareness.