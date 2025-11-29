Hindustan Power to expand clean-energy footprint with 150 MW solar project, says Chairman Ratul Puri

Hindustan Power, an integrated energy company in India, has won a bid from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop a solar and battery energy storage project with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power. The project will require the installation of approximately 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Shaping India’s next phase of clean-energy development, Chairman Ratul Puri emphasied the company’s focus on building flexible, storage-led renewable assets aligned with the country’s evolving power infrastructure.

The project will be developed under the ‘SECI–ISTS–XX’ tender. It is designed for flexible deployment and can be set up at suitable locations across India. It was secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, followed by a Reverse Auction (e-RA) conducted on the ETS portal. It was awarded under SECI’s tender for ISTS-connected Solar PV projects with integrated Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Commenting on the development, Puri said, “This project reflects our continuous commitment to advancing India’s transition toward a modern, flexible, and future-ready energy ecosystem. Our focus remains on building assets that deliver stability and efficiency, as we continue to build future-ready energy infrastructure that supports India’s clean-energy ambitions.”

This development indicates another step forward in Hindustan Power’s efforts to strengthen its renewable energy portfolio and contribute to India’s clean energy goals. The integration of solar generation with battery storage will enable enhanced grid reliability, improved power management during peak hours, and a more stable supply of clean energy.

By combining solar power with storage, Hindustan Power continues to support national goals for sustainability, energy security, and the delivery of clean power. The company is currently developing clean-energy projects across various parts of India. It is commissioning a 435 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, a 100 MW solar power plant along with a 100 MW battery-energy storage system in Assam, and a 120 MWh battery-storage project in Bihar. The company has also secured a new contract from SJVN Limited to build a 100 MW solar project paired with a 200 MWh battery-storage system. Together, these projects reflect Hindustan Power’s commitment to expanding India’s clean-energy footprint.

