Hiring an offshore team in India? Here’s how you can manage the pay outs

India has emerged as one of the key destinations for international hiring, appealing to foreign companies seeking to expand their global reach and optimise operations. The country offers several advantages – a vast and highly skilled talent pool particularly strong in sectors like technology, engineering, and finance, competitive labour costs that present significant operational efficiencies, and a large English-speaking workforce that facilitates seamless communication and integration into multinational teams. Our robust digital infrastructure and adaptability to remote work models are further advantages.

Advertisement

However, a major challenge faced by foreign entities is paying remote employees in India, due to the laws around tax, social contributions and other payroll factors. That said, there are many options for foreign employers keen to hire remote employees in India and stay compliant while paying them.

Payment methods for foreign businesses Foreign companies have several ways to pay their employees in India, each with its own implications. These include:

Establishing a local legal entity: This option allows a foreign company to directly employ workers under its own registered entity in India. This option is generally reserved for larger enterprise businesses looking to hire large, permanent teams in a country. However, setting up a legal entity can be a time-consuming and costly process. It also necessitates managing local payroll, benefits administration, and ensuring ongoing compliance with both national labour laws and those of the state(s) that you operate in.

Advertisement

Partnering with a global employment partner: Many foreign businesses opt to work with an Employer of Record (EOR) or a similar global employment provider. An EOR legally employs workers on behalf of the foreign company, eliminating the need for the latter to establish its own entity in India. This solution handles payroll processing, benefits administration, tax filings, and all aspects of legal compliance, offering a streamlined and secure approach to global employment.

Engaging workers as independent contractors: In certain scenarios, businesses may pay workers in India as independent contractors. This model is generally suitable for short-term projects or when the individual operates a legitimate self-employment business. It is important to note that Indian laws do not favour misclassifying employees as contractors to avoid providing benefits. Companies must ensure the working relationship genuinely aligns with contractor guidelines to prevent legal disputes and penalties.

Advertisement

Financial considerations All payments to employees in India must be made in Indian Rupees (INR). While contractors may receive payments in other currencies if they possess foreign currency accounts, paying in local currency is generally recommended to avoid complications.

Understanding tax rates India has a dual income tax regime. A newer system offers reduced tax rates but removes certain exemptions, while the older regime allows employees to retain exemptions in their salaries. Employees can choose the option that best suits their financial situation.

The tax brackets for the old regime (with exemptions) are:

0% for income below INR 2,50,000

5% for income from INR 2,50,000 to 5,00,000

20% for income from INR 5,00,000 to 7,50,000

20% for income from INR 7,50,000 to 10,00,000

30% for income from INR 10,00,000 to 12,50,000

30% for income from INR 12,50,000 to 15,00,000

30% for income above INR 15,00,000 The new tax brackets (with no exemptions) are:

Advertisement

0% for income below INR 2,50,000

5% for income from INR 2,50,000 to 5,00,000

10% for income from INR 5,00,000 to 7,50,000

15% for income from INR 7,50,000 to 10,00,000

20% for income from INR 10,00,000 to 12,50,000

25% for income from INR 12,50,000 to 15,00,000

30% for income above INR 15,00,000 Calculating what is taxable Certain components of an employee’s compensation package are subject to different tax treatments:

Fully Taxable: Basic salary (including commissions for sales people), bonuses, profit-sharing earnings, personal expense reimbursements and benefits converted to pay such as unused leave time.

Partially Taxable: Allowances such as transport/conveyance (exempt up to INR 19,200 per year), medical allowance paid to employees who need to take time for extended illness or to care for sick family members (exempt up to INR 15,000), and house rent allowance provided to employees to assist with living expenses (partially exempt for renters, with limitations varying by city and income).

Advertisement

Tax-Exempt: A few allowances are completely tax-exempt, but these are generally limited to specific government, judicial, or international organisation employees.

Per Diem: Reasonable per diem allowances are typically not considered taxable income, allowing employees to keep any unspent portion tax-free. However, companies must avoid providing unusually large per diem amounts as a means to circumvent standard payroll procedures. It is also important to distinguish between allowances (predetermined amounts for specific uses) and reimbursements (money returned for expenses initially covered by the employee), as their tax treatment can differ.

Mandatory payroll deductions and contributions Employers in India are generally required to make at least three key payroll deductions:

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF): This is a government-run retirement investment scheme. Companies with more than 20 employees typically require eligible employees (earning less than INR 15,000 per month in salary) to contribute 12% of their eligible salary to EPF. Employers match this 12% contribution. Employees earning more than INR 15,000 may participate voluntarily. The eligible salary for EPF calculation includes basic income, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance.

Advertisement

Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS): Employees do not directly contribute to EPS. Instead, 8.33% of the employer’s 12% contribution (capped at INR 1,250 per month for workers earning up to INR 15,000) goes towards EPS.

Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI): This scheme provides life insurance for private sector employees. Employers are required to contribute 0.5% of the employee’s basic salary to EDLI. Employees are not required to contribute. Employers may opt for an alternative life insurance plan, provided its benefits are equivalent to or better than EDLI.

Wage and overtime regulations Minimum wage in India varies significantly by state and industry. While a national minimum wage of INR 176 per day exists for certain sectors, state-specific rates often apply. Salaries for remote workers are generally competitive with global standards.

Advertisement

Overtime pay regulations also vary by state and industry. Employees working beyond their stipulated contract hours may be entitled to overtime compensation, typically at a higher rate. The specific rates and eligibility depend on factors such as the type of work, usual working hours, and the employee's location.

In certain industries, employers are required to pay employees an annual bonus, often referred to as 13th-month pay. These payments are due within eight months of the financial year's end and are not universally observed across all industries.

Paying independent contractors Businesses can pay contractors directly in India, primarily in INR, unless the contractor maintains a foreign currency account. While the general principles for managing contractors apply, India has regulations on contractor relationships to prevent misclassification. If a long-term engagement is anticipated, it is generally safer to classify the individual as a full-time employee if the role warrants it, to avoid potential legal issues. When maintaining a contractor relationship, it is crucial to ensure the contractor operates independently, without direct supervision over their work methods or provision of company equipment, to clearly distinguish the arrangement from an employment relationship.

Advertisement

How Remote can help Hiring remote employees in India offers substantial advantages for businesses. It allows access to a vast and highly skilled talent pool, enabling companies to recruit top professionals regardless of their physical location. This flexibility can lead to optimised operational costs, increased diversity within teams, and enhanced business resilience. Remote’s global employment and global contractor solutions make it easy. With Remote’s simple solutions, you can hire, onboard, and pay your remote workers in India easily and quickly, whether they’re employees, contractors, or a mix of the two. Contact Remote today at sales@remote.com to learn more about our global employment and global contractor payment solutions for India.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.