Hiring in cleantech sector jumps 57 pc in 2 years; Delhi/NCR dominates with 44 pc job openings: Report

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) India's clean energy technology industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing talent markets, with recruitment surging 56.6 per cent in two years, driven by strong policy push and rising investments towards green energy transition, a report said.

Roles in the cleantech sector includes those of design engineer, process engineer, production engineer, manager - operations and maintenance, among others.

According to the report by HR solutions provider CIEL HR, the cleantech sector has turned into one of the country's most dynamic and fastest-scaling talent markets, with recruitment soaring 56.6 per cent over the past two years.

While growth has moderated in the short term, the sector remains structurally strong, with headcount rising 13.4 per cent year-on-year, said the report, adding that this trend signals a shift from rapid, investment-driven expansion to more disciplined, execution-focused hiring.

This report, a quantitative analysis, is based on inputs from the workforce across 55 cleantech sector companies in India.

It further highlighted that the cleantech sector hiring was dominated by metro cities, with Delhi/NCR commanding 44 per cent of total job openings.

However, there is a geographical shift taking place, with tier II and III cities emerging as the second-largest hiring hubs, recording 30 per cent of openings, followed by Mumbai (9 per cent), Bengaluru (6 per cent), Pune (5 per cent) and other metros (6 per cent), the report said.

It found that despite India producing over one million engineering graduates annually, the talent pipeline remains inadequately aligned with the advanced capabilities required in renewable energy systems, storage technologies and grid integration.

Also, there is a stark gender imbalance, with women accounting for just 11 per cent of the workforce and 15 per cent of leadership roles, the report said, highlighting a systemic inclusion gap.

"India's cleantech sector stands at a transformative juncture, poised to become a powerful economic engine that can shape India's next phase of development. While growth is unprecedented, talent scarcity, skill gaps and under-representation of women in both workforce and leadership roles are emerging as key constraints," CIEL HR MD and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

To realise the sector's potential, organisations must adopt a strategic talent agenda, invest in advanced skills, build robust leadership pipelines, foster inclusive workplaces and design career pathways that retain top talent, he added.