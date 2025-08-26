HMVL, via HT AdVentures, invests ₹7.7 Cr in VIR Mobility to boost electric mobility innovation

In a strategic move to accelerate the future of urban mobility, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. (HMVL) has invested Rs. 7.7 crore in VIR Mobility Private Limited (VIR BIKE), a fast-emerging electric mobility brand.

Founded in April 2024, VIR BIKE is on a mission to make commuting simpler and smarter worldwide through cutting-edge innovation. As part of its growth journey, the company has announced the launch of two new e-bike models — V1 and V1+ — engineered to solve real commuter problems while delivering performance, comfort, and durability.

How V1 & V1+ Address Everyday Rider Challenges:

No More Rust in Monsoons: Built with a 17" Aluminium Alloy 6061 frame , the bikes are lightweight, strong, and rust-resistant, unlike steel frames that corrode over time.

Built with a , the bikes are lightweight, strong, and rust-resistant, unlike steel frames that corrode over time. No Range Anxiety: A detachable & swappable Li-ion battery (up to 10Ah) allows riders to carry a spare and swap it instantly, keeping them on the move.

A allows riders to carry a spare and swap it instantly, keeping them on the move. Conquer Longer Rides: With a 50 km Pedal Assist System (PAS) range , riders can travel further without worrying about mid-journey charging.

With a , riders can travel further without worrying about mid-journey charging. Smooth in Traffic & Terrains: A 7-speed Shimano Tourney 300 gear system ensures effortless shifting on city roads or hilly stretches.

A ensures effortless shifting on city roads or hilly stretches. Comfort in Every Ride:Ergonomic seats reduce strain during long commutes, while extendable stands provide better stability when parked.

reduce strain during long commutes, while provide better stability when parked. Modern Convenience: Built-in Type-C connectors mean no room for error. "Our vision is to offer riders the freedom to ‘Ride without Compromise’. Every feature in our bikes solves a real-world commuting challenge, making them truly rider-first products. These innovations, combined with our design approach, put us ahead of anything currently in the market.", said Sahil Uttekar, Co-Founder and CTO, VIR BIKE.

“We are delighted to partner with VIR Bike as it brings to market an innovative, lightweight, and stylish e-bike that blends performance with modern design. Under the leadership of Ravi, Sahil and Rahul we are confident in the company’s ability to scale rapidly and create a significant impact in the industry” said Anirudh Singhal, Head of HT AdVentures.

The investment from HMVL will be channelled towards expanding VIR BIKE’s reach in India and international markets.

About VIR BIKE:

VIR BIKE is a Pune-based electric bicycle brand committed to sustainable mobility and smarter cities. Designed for daily commutes, VIR BIKE bicycles are lightweight, efficient, and affordable. The brand blends clean energy with community-first thinking.

About HT AdVentures HT AdVentures, the strategic investment arm of HT Media Group, partners with startups and businesses to accelerate growth, build strong brands, and unlock business value. Over 200 businesses have already scaled with us — leveraging our impactful solutions across Print, Digital, Social, Radio, Podcast, and On-ground platforms. Yours could be next.

