Holani Venture Capital Fund Reports Strong Growth in NAV in First Six Months

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a fund promoted by the Holani Group, has reported a 50% growth in its Net Asset Value (NAV) since its inception. As of November 2024, the NAV stood at Rs. 157.62 per unit, reflecting the fund’s investment strategy and focus on value creation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Holani Venture Capital Fund commenced operations of its Category 1 Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) in July 2024. Between then and December 6, the Nifty 50, which represents the biggest 50 Indian companies, registered gains of 2.22%. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100, which represent the biggest midcap companies and smallcap companies respectively, delivered 4.28% and 4.83% in the same period.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Group, commented on the fund’s performance:, “The strong NAV performance is a stepping stone towards our continued journey of growth, innovation and exceptional value delivery. We are confident that our proven strategy and experienced team will keep Holani Venture Capital Fund at the forefront of the industry, navigating challenges and seizing opportunities for the benefit of our investors." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance of Holani Venture Capital Fund, which raised Rs. 400 crore during its initial offering, is largely attributed to its focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). By diversifying into anchor investments, early-stage unlisted companies, and active participation in IPOs, the fund has built a balanced and resilient portfolio aligned with the evolving Indian market.

A key driver of the fund’s returns has been its strategic asset allocation. Its portfolio strategy included a 52% allocation to the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) sector, which is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanisation and demand for energy-efficient solutions. Renewable energy, technology, manufacturing and logistics are the other key components of its portfolio, propelling it to push sustainable development and innovation.

The fund’s data-driven market analysis and agile decision-making have enabled it to capitalise on market opportunities while managing risks effectively. Its transparent communication and investor-centric policies have further strengthened confidence among stakeholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking forward, Holani Venture Capital Fund aims to explore high-growth markets, integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its strategies, and leverage advanced technologies to optimise its investments. The fund remains focused on delivering sustainable and long-term value in an evolving investment landscape.

Note to the reader: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to government actions, local, political or economic developments and technological risks. The factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Holani Venture Capital Fund will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.