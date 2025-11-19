Home Loan Interest Rate Comparison 2025: Top Banks Vs NBFCs

If you plan to buy a home in 2025, the home loan interest rate you lock in will decide how light or heavy your EMIs feel for years. This year has been kinder to borrowers: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate three times (February, April, and June), easing the cost of funds across the system and helping lenders pass through cheaper pricing to retail customers.
Below is a clear guide to how banks and NBFCs/HFCs differ, what that means for your home loan interest rate, and how a home loan for salaried persons compares with options for others.
RBI’s norms cap typical LTVs around 90% for smaller tickets and lower caps for higher-value loans, influencing how much you can borrow and at what cost. Your lender will also price for risk and property type within these contours.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.50% p.a.
Why it’s popular: Wide product suite, deep branch network, and seasonal fee waivers.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.45% p.a.
What stands out: Frequent festive pricing, balance-transfer bundles, and transparent, repo-linked pricing.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.45% p.a.
Good to know: Competitive salaried slabs, stepped-up EMI options, and periodic processing-fee caps.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.35% p.a.
Handy for first-timers: Simple eligibility grid and concessional add-ons for women co-owners in select schemes.
|Lender
|Type
|Starting home loan interest rate (p.a.)
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|Bank
|7.50% onwards
|Bank of Baroda
|Bank
|7.45% onwards
|Union Bank of India
|Bank
|7.45% onwards
|Central Bank of India
|Bank
|7.35% onwards
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|NBFC/HFC
|7.45% onwards
|LIC Housing Finance
|HFC
|7.50% onwards
|Tata Capital Housing Finance
|HFC
|7.75% onwards
|PNB Housing Finance
|HFC
|8.25% onwards
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.45%* p.a.
Why borrowers look here: Fast digital onboarding, flexible tenures, and prepayment-friendly terms for individuals.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.50% p.a.
Notable: Large salaried customer base and special rates for women/first-time buyers during campaigns.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.75% p.a.
Useful perks: Customised salaried/self-employed programs and quick sanction pipelines for approved projects.
Home loan interest rate: Starting from 8.25% p.a.
Where it fits: Wide ticket-size range, granular pricing by credit profile, and balance-transfer + top-up combos.
Tip: Even when applying for a home loan for salaried persons, if you have multiple income sources or a newly started side business, keep records tidy. Cleaner paperwork equals better spreads.
Two offers with the same headline home loan interest rate can behave very differently after the next MPC meeting.
Compare:
(a) Processing fee + taxes
(b) Legal/valuation charges
(c) Re-pricing frequency, and
(d) Prepayment/foreclosure rules
A home loan for salaried persons with a lower rate but steep fees can still be costlier in year one.
Run three cases for your floating home loan interest rate over the next 24 months. Banks may transmit a future cut faster. NBFCs may hold steady a bit longer if rates rise. Choose what fits your risk comfort.
If your spread looks stale after six to nine months of repo reductions, explore a refinance. Many customers who took loans in late 2023–2024 have moved this year to capture lower spreads as transmission improved.
Prime, RERA-registered projects with clear titles can shave a few basis points. A lower LTV (higher down payment) often earns a better home loan interest rate too.
In 2025, falling policy rates and clearer transmission rules give borrowers real room to save. If you want the fastest link to RBI moves, banks’ EBLR-based pricing is compelling for a home loan for salaried persons with a strong profile. If your case is nuanced or you value underwriting flexibility, NBFCs/HFCs remain powerful options, even if the home loan interest rate starts a touch higher. Either way, compare benchmark + spread, total costs, and the lender’s re-pricing cadence. A careful choice now can trim years off your loan and save meaningful rupees over the life of your home loan.
