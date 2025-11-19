Home Loan Interest Rate Comparison 2025: Top Banks Vs NBFCs

Advertisement

If you plan to buy a home in 2025, the home loan interest rate you lock in will decide how light or heavy your EMIs feel for years. This year has been kinder to borrowers: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate three times (February, April, and June), easing the cost of funds across the system and helping lenders pass through cheaper pricing to retail customers.

Below is a clear guide to how banks and NBFCs/HFCs differ, what that means for your home loan interest rate, and how a home loan for salaried persons compares with options for others.

Why 2025 feels different for borrowers

Three repo cuts this year : RBI lowered the policy rate by a cumulative 100 bps across February, April, and June 2025, citing easing inflation and growth concerns. Transmission to retail loans began to show up in the middle of the year.

Banks must link to external benchmarks : Floating-rate retail loans from banks (including housing loans) are tied to an external benchmark (often the repo rate). That means quicker pass-through; when the repo falls, your home loan interest rate tends to move down faster.

NBFCs/HFCs price loans differently : Housing finance companies are regulated by the RBI, but are not mandated to use an external benchmark for housing loans. They typically price off their own benchmark/PLR, giving them more room to smooth rate moves (up or down). In short, banks may transmit cuts faster; HFCs/NBFCs may adjust more gradually. Banks vs. NBFCs/HFCs: How the rate journey differs

Speed of rate change Banks : With EBLR (external benchmark–linked rates), your floating home loan interest rate changes more quickly after repo moves. This has worked in borrowers’ favour in 2025.

NBFCs/HFCs : Expect a slower, more discretionary pass-through. The flip side: some lenders cushion sudden spikes, which can help during tightening cycles. Headline rates you will see advertised Banks : Public data from major banks shows starting rates around the mid–7s this year (for strong profiles), with institution-specific spreads layered on top. Always check the bank’s latest card rates before you apply.

NBFCs/HFCs: Card rates can start in a similar neighbourhood for top-tier customers, but spreads vary more by property, profile, and ticket size because pricing is not tied to an external benchmark. Processing experience and flexibility Banks : Often sharper headline pricing when your profile is strong; documentation can be more exacting, and credit policies are tighter.

NBFCs/HFCs : Frequently quicker to assess informal income, niche property types, or complex cases. They may offer tailored structures (step-up EMIs, longer moratoriums, etc.), even if the home loan interest rate is a touch higher. LTV (loan-to-value) and risk weights RBI’s norms cap typical LTVs around 90% for smaller tickets and lower caps for higher-value loans, influencing how much you can borrow and at what cost. Your lender will also price for risk and property type within these contours.

Top 4 Banks — Home Loan Interest Rates

State Bank of India (SBI)

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.50% p.a.

Why it’s popular: Wide product suite, deep branch network, and seasonal fee waivers.

Bank of Baroda

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.45% p.a.

What stands out: Frequent festive pricing, balance-transfer bundles, and transparent, repo-linked pricing.

Union Bank of India

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.45% p.a.

Good to know: Competitive salaried slabs, stepped-up EMI options, and periodic processing-fee caps.

Central Bank of India

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.35% p.a.

Handy for first-timers: Simple eligibility grid and concessional add-ons for women co-owners in select schemes.

Top 4 NBFCs/HFCs — Home Loan Interest Rates (Starting)

Bajaj Housing Finance

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.45%* p.a.

Why borrowers look here: Fast digital onboarding, flexible tenures, and prepayment-friendly terms for individuals.

LIC Housing Finance

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.50% p.a.

Notable: Large salaried customer base and special rates for women/first-time buyers during campaigns.

Tata Capital Housing Finance

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 7.75% p.a.

Useful perks: Customised salaried/self-employed programs and quick sanction pipelines for approved projects.

PNB Housing Finance

Home loan interest rate: Starting from 8.25% p.a.

Where it fits: Wide ticket-size range, granular pricing by credit profile, and balance-transfer + top-up combos.

What this means for salaried vs. self-employed applicants

For salaried persons

Why banks can be attractive : Predictable income, stable employer, and clean credit history make you a prime candidate for an EBLR-linked loan with a tight spread. That often nets a lower home loan interest rate up front and faster benefit when policy rates fall.

What to watch : Processing fees, add-on premiums, and re-pricing frequency. A home loan for salaried persons usually gets the best rate if your CIBIL score is 750+, the DTI ratio is comfortable, and the property is in a prime location. For self-employed/variable-income borrowers

NBFC/HFC advantage: If cash flows are seasonal or income is partly informal, many NBFCs/HFCs evaluate bank statements, GST returns, and surrogates with more flexibility. Even if the quoted home loan interest rate is slightly higher, the approval likelihood for complex cases can be better.

Blended strategy : Some borrowers begin with an NBFC/HFC to move fast on a purchase, then refinance to a bank once financials and documentation strengthen. That can optimise the home loan interest rate over time. Tip: Even when applying for a home loan for salaried persons, if you have multiple income sources or a newly started side business, keep records tidy. Cleaner paperwork equals better spreads.

How to compare rates the right way in 2025

Check the benchmark, not just the sticker

Ask the lender: “What’s the benchmark and what’s my spread?”

Bank floating loans = External benchmark (often repo) + spread.

NBFC/HFC floating loans = Internal benchmark/PLR + spread. Two offers with the same headline home loan interest rate can behave very differently after the next MPC meeting.

Price the total, not parts Compare:

(a) Processing fee + taxes

(b) Legal/valuation charges

(c) Re-pricing frequency, and

(d) Prepayment/foreclosure rules

A home loan for salaried persons with a lower rate but steep fees can still be costlier in year one.

Model scenarios (fall, flat, rise) Run three cases for your floating home loan interest rate over the next 24 months. Banks may transmit a future cut faster. NBFCs may hold steady a bit longer if rates rise. Choose what fits your risk comfort.

Leverage balance transfer intelligently

If your spread looks stale after six to nine months of repo reductions, explore a refinance. Many customers who took loans in late 2023–2024 have moved this year to capture lower spreads as transmission improved.

Mind the property and LTV

Prime, RERA-registered projects with clear titles can shave a few basis points. A lower LTV (higher down payment) often earns a better home loan interest rate too.

Quick checklist before you apply Pull your credit report and fix errors. A stronger score directly improves your home loan interest rate grid.

Decide tenure smartly. Shorter tenures mean higher EMIs but less total interest; longer tenures give cash-flow comfort.

Ask for a spread review after each repo move. On bank loans, re-pricing cycles matter.

Don’t chase the lowest number blindly. For a home loan for salaried persons, the cheapest quote with tight conditions on prepayment can cost more if you plan lump sum prepayments.

Document stability. Even for a home loan for salaried persons, maintain six months of salary credits, consistent savings patterns, and minimal credit card utilisation. Bottom line In 2025, falling policy rates and clearer transmission rules give borrowers real room to save. If you want the fastest link to RBI moves, banks’ EBLR-based pricing is compelling for a home loan for salaried persons with a strong profile. If your case is nuanced or you value underwriting flexibility, NBFCs/HFCs remain powerful options, even if the home loan interest rate starts a touch higher. Either way, compare benchmark + spread, total costs, and the lender’s re-pricing cadence. A careful choice now can trim years off your loan and save meaningful rupees over the life of your home loan.

