Hospitality majors explore developing eco-tourism resorts in Andaman islands

Port Blair, Aug 16 (PTI) Top hospitality companies, including Tata group's IHCL and Hyatt Hotels Corp, have shown interest in developing eco-tourism resorts at four locations in Andamans, including the uninhabited Aves Island, which will be opened for tourism for the first time, officials said on Saturday.

The eco-tourism properties will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis at Neil Island, Aves Island, Long Island and Smith Island. Besides, the administration is also looking to redevelop the Megapode Resort in Port Blair, they said.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Ltd (ANIIDCO) on July 28 invited bids for developing the resorts on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis, they added.

A virtual pre-bid meeting was held on August 14, and it was attended by officials of some of the biggest players of the sector, including The Leela, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Club Mahindra, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Ambuja Neotia Hospitality, Chalet Hotels, Juniper Hotels, The Park, Polo Hotels Ltd and GVK Group, officials said.

"The pre-bid meeting was organised to provide a platform to the potential investors to share their suggestions and seek clarifications, if any. The discussions covered the entire project life cycle for all the proposed developments," ANIIDCO MD Chanchal Yadav said.

"The suggestions and queries raised by the participants were suitably clarified. Our aim is to transform the Andaman and Nicobar Islands into a global destination of sustainable and nature-led tourism. I am happy to share that we are planning site visits for the investors during the first week of September," she added.

The bidding will take place on September 15.

It is for the first time that the Aves Island, which is known for its acres of coconut plantation, will be opened for tourism.

After the resort comes up, the administration believes that Aves Island will become the most sought-after destination in the Andamans after Havelock Island. It is close to the Mayabunder town and has live and dead coral flat beds along with a 2-km coastline, making it an ideal destination for campers, officials said.

A land parcel of 2.75 hectare is owned by the administration, which will be handed over to ANIIDCO on lease for the development of the project. The property will involve an investment of nearly ₹36 crore and have 50 rooms, they said.

The proposed resort at Lalaji Bay in Long Island would cost about ₹391 and have 220 rooms. The one at Smith Island would be set up at a cost of ₹60 crore and have 70 rooms, while the property at Neil Island will be developed at ₹172 crore and have 120 rooms.