New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Nvidia's board does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, chair Harvey Jones said on the chipmaker's earnings call on Wednesday, hours after the co-founder said he would be honoured to return if the board decided it was in the company's best interest.

"Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as President, CEO, and Board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Jones said, speaking at the start of the earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

Jones said Huang had voluntarily resigned "after disclosure of personal behaviour inconsistent with the company's code of conduct standards and cultural norms".

The board's November 12 statement announcing the resignation had not given a reason.

Jones said the board has retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search for a permanent chief executive. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.

"While this was an unexpected transition, the board acted deliberately and in the best interests of the company's employees, customers, partners and shareholders," he said, adding that the board has "every confidence" in Kress's leadership, integrity and ability to deliver as interim CEO.

Nvidia's Board of Directors has established a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, comprising a select group of independent directors, senior external advisers and legal counsel, to enhance the company's engagement with the US government and all relevant agencies.

Earlier, on Tuesday late night, in his first public statement since resigning, Huang said in a post on X that he would be honoured to return to the post if the chipmaker's board decides it is in the best interest of the company, while admitting to serious mistakes in his personal life.

Since his departure, Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners and customers have called for him to return as CEO, and many continue to reach out to him directly, he said.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO… I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret," Huang said, adding that he owns his mistakes completely and is committed to cooperating with the board's independent investigation.

More than 1.98 lakh people, including over 10,024 who say they are current Nvidia employees, had signed an open letter seeking Huang's reinstatement as of early Wednesday, according to the campaign website standwithjensen.com. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among the signatories.

Huang's exit came days after media reports alleged that he had an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman reportedly suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing.

The board had opened an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, and US President Donald Trump said on November 8 that the FBI was also investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's net income more than doubled to USD 65.3 billion for the quarter ended October 25, 2026, from USD 31.9 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 103 per cent to USD 115.8 billion from USD 57 billion in the year-ago quarter and was up 20 per cent sequentially. Revenue from the data centre business rose 110 per cent year-on-year to USD 107.6 billion.

"Our momentum is real. NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in the statement.