House of Himalayas crosses ₹6 crore in sales as Uttarakhand expands rural market reach

The Uttarakhand government says House of Himalayas, its umbrella brand for locally produced goods, has recorded around ₹6 crore in business since its launch, as the state seeks to connect rural products with national and international markets and strengthen rural enterprise opportunities across the state.

The brand was launched in December 2023 at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it. According to the state government, the launch gave the initiative national branding and aligned it with the “Vocal for Local” and “Local for Global” concepts.

The brand currently includes 83 products, of which 60 are described as distinctive products. Its portfolio covers hill pulses, grains, spices, honey, oils, herbal and personal care products, along with handicrafts. Categories listed on its official website include millets, pulses, rice, oil and ghee, spices, honey, herbal products, bakery items, personal care and handicrafts.

Women-led rural enterprise model A key component of the initiative is its focus on women’s livelihoods. Around 5,500 women beneficiaries linked to 55 cluster-level federations are directly associated with the economic activity generated through the brand, according to the government. The model is intended to create a market for products made in rural parts of Uttarakhand while directing economic benefits towards women producers.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the brand was intended to provide national and international markets for products made by women, farmers and rural entrepreneurs in the state. He said the objective was to ensure that products prepared in Uttarakhand’s villages reach global markets and that women self-help groups and local producers directly benefit economically.

The state government said the products are being marketed with modern packaging, quality improvements and integrated branding. The initiative therefore combines aggregation and branding of local products with access to multiple sales channels for producers.

Online and overseas availability House of Himalayas products are available through Amazon and Flipkart, while quick-commerce availability has been provided through Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket. The brand also sells directly through its D2C website, extending access beyond local markets.

The government said selected products are additionally available in the United States and Canada through Amazon Global. This gives the initiative a distribution route beyond India, although the supplied information does not provide separate overseas sales figures.