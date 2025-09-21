Housing sales in top 9 cities may fall 4 pc in Jul-Sep on lower demand in Mumbai, Pune: PropEquity

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) India's top 9 cities are likely to witness a 4 per cent decline in housing sales in the quarter ending September to over 1 lakh units on lower demand in Mumbai region and Pune, according to PropEquity.

Advertisement

Real estate data analytics firm PropEquity on Sunday released data of primary residential market for July-September, which is generally considered as a weak quarter because of monsoon season and inauspicious Shraadh period.

As per the data, the housing sales across nine cities are estimated to fall 4 per cent to 1,00,370 units during the July-September 2025 as against 1,05,081 units in the year-ago period.

The sales of residential properties are projected to decline in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune, while the demand in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata are likely to be higher.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO of PropEquity, said: "The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy, even though the new launches are coming down consecutively, is because the sales continue to be higher than the new launches."

Advertisement

PropEquity projected that housing sales in Thane might fall 28 per cent to 14,877 units during July-September from 20,620 units in the year-ago period.

In Mumbai, sales are likely to dip 8 per cent to 9,691 units from 10,480 units, while the demand in Navi Mumbai is seen 6 per cent lower to 7,212 units from 7,650 units.

Pune market is likely to see a 16 per cent fall in sales to 17,762 units from 21,066 units.

However, sales in Bengaluru are estimated to rise 21 per cent to 16,840 units from 13,966 units.

Sales in Hyderabad could grow 4 per cent to 12,860 units from 12,311 units.

Delhi-NCR market too might see 4 per cent increase in sales to 10,990 units from 10,539 units.

Advertisement

In Chennai, sales are expected to rise 16 per cent to 5,406 units from 4,675 units.

Lastly, the residential sales in Kolkata are estimated to increase 25 per cent to 4,732 units during the current July-September quarter from 3,774 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The new supply of residential properties are projected to remain flat this quarter at over 92,000 units.

Commenting on the data, "Aakash Ohri, Joint MD and Chief Business Officer of DLF Home Developers, said, "The NCR has witnessed a steady and sustained growth in residential real estate, particularly in the post-pandemic years, led primarily by end-users and long-term investors who increasingly view homes as a secure asset class."

Darshan Govindaraju, Executive Director, Vaishnavi Group, said the surge in Bengaluru's housing sales underscores the city's robust market fundamentals, powered by sustained homebuyer demand, rising investor confidence, and expanding economic opportunities.

Advertisement

"For quality developments in the right locations, buyer conviction continues to be very high," Tribeca Developers Group CEO Rajat Khandelwal said.