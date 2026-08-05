How Bonds Can Help the Sandwich Generation Manage Monthly Expenses

For many Indians in their 40s and 50s, financial pressure comes from managing several responsibilities at the same time.

Home loan repayments, children’s education, parents’ healthcare, insurance premiums and retirement investments often compete for the same monthly income. Even families with strong salaries and growing portfolios may face a cash-flow crunch when an unplanned expense arises.

This is particularly relevant for the sandwich generation, which supports aging parents while providing for children and preparing for its own retirement.

When a Medical Expense Disrupts Long-Term Investing

Vikram and Neha, whose names have been changed, are both in their 40s and have two school-going children. Vikram’s retired parents are also financially dependent on them.

The couple earns a combined take-home income of approximately ₹6.2 lakh a month. Nearly ₹3.7 lakh goes toward their home loan EMI, household costs, school fees, insurance premiums, medicines and parental support.

They invest another ₹1.8 lakh every month in equity mutual funds, retirement products and gold. Their income is healthy, and their investment discipline is strong.

However, when Vikram’s mother required surgery, the family faced a bill of around ₹12 lakh. Health insurance covered ₹7.5 lakh, leaving an out-of-pocket expense of ₹4.5 lakh.

Their emergency fund covered part of the cost. For the balance, they redeemed equity mutual fund units earmarked for their children’s higher education.

The withdrawal did not derail their finances, but it exposed a liquidity gap. Most of their investments were designed for long-term wealth creation. Very little of their portfolio generated regular cash flow.

Creating ₹50,000 in Average Monthly Bond Income

The couple decided to build a separate ₹60 lakh bond portfolio using maturing fixed deposits, annual bonuses and a reallocation from other fixed-income investments. Bonds are fixed return investments with defined tenure, interest rate and repayment schedule.

The aim was not to replace equities or emergency savings. It was to generate periodic income and create a separate pool of capital for medium-term family expenses.



Their bond portfolio looked something like this

Bond allocation Amount Illustrative yield Annual income Tenure BBB rated bond ₹12 lakh 13.5% ₹1.62 lakh 1 to 1.5 years A rated bond ₹12 lakh 11% ₹1.32 lakh 2 years AA rated bond ₹12 lakh 9.5% ₹1.14 lakh 3 years AA+ rated bond ₹12 lakh 8.5% ₹1.02 lakh 4 years AAA rated bond ₹12 lakh 7.5% ₹90,000 5 years Total ₹60 lakh 10% blended yield ₹6 lakh 1 to 5 years

Based on these assumptions, the portfolio could generate approximately ₹6 lakh a year before tax, equivalent to an average regular income of ₹50,000 a month.

This does not mean the couple will necessarily receive ₹50,000 every month. Bond coupons may be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, depending on the instrument.

The yields are illustrative. Actual yields, taxation, liquidity, bond availability and payout schedules may vary.

Supporting Recurring Family Expenses

For Vikram and Neha, the bond income is not intended to fund their entire household budget.

It can, however, cover a meaningful portion of recurring expenses. Their parents’ medicines, diagnostic tests and household support cost around ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 a month. School transport, coaching and extracurricular activities for their children cost another ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

An average income of ₹50,000 a month could help meet these expenses without forcing them to pause their systematic investments or redeem long-term assets.

Incremental income generated monthly, quarterly or half-yearly in the form of coupon payments could also be used for school fees, insurance premiums or planned medical expenses. Any amount not immediately required may be reinvested.

Yield Is Not the Only Factor to Consider

Yield is often the first number investors notice while comparing bonds, but it should not be the only factor guiding the decision.

The coupon payout frequency should match the investor’s cash-flow requirements. A family seeking regular income may prefer a combination of monthly, quarterly and half-yearly payouts rather than receiving all its interest once a year.

Tenure also matters. Money that may be required within two years should not be entirely invested in longer-tenure instruments. Investors should align bond maturities with foreseeable expenses such as college fees, home renovations or parental care.

A portfolio should also be spread across issuers, sectors, tenures and payout schedules rather than being concentrated in a single bond. Investors must understand the bond’s terms, maturity date, coupon structure and early-exit options before investing.

Platforms such as Jiraaf allow investors to explore and compare bonds across ratings, sectors, tenures and payout frequencies. This can help families identify options suited to their income needs and investment timelines.

Keep Emergency Savings Separate

A bond portfolio should not replace an emergency fund.

Medical emergencies and other unexpected events may require immediate access to cash, while bond coupons follow a predetermined schedule. Selling a bond before maturity may also depend on the availability of buyers in the secondary market.

Vikram and Neha therefore retained a separate emergency corpus covering approximately nine months of essential expenses.

Their investments now had three defined roles: emergency savings for immediate needs, bonds for periodic income and medium-term expenses, and equities for long-term wealth creation.

This separation reduced the need to use one investment for every financial requirement.

Cash Flow Is an Important Part of Financial Planning

For the sandwich generation, financial planning is not only about building a large retirement corpus. It is also about ensuring that money is available when family responsibilities arise.

A child’s education payment may coincide with a parent’s medical expense. An insurance premium may fall due in the same month as a major household cost.

A carefully structured bond portfolio can create an additional income layer, reduce dependence on salary and limit the need to disturb long-term investments.

Used alongside insurance, emergency savings and growth assets, bonds can help families balance future wealth creation with the financial responsibilities they face today.