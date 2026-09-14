Every piece of jewellery carries two stories at once.

The first is in the design of the jewellery, the part we can see and read visually in the piece itself. It shows up in the language of craft: the precision of filigree work, the colour and detail of meenakari, the discipline of kundan setting, or temple-inspired forms, paisley motifs, and jali-like patterns that carry centuries of technique into a contemporary frame.

Advertisement

The second story is less visible, but no less present. It sits in the bill as making charges, which often appears as a technical detail, but in reality, it is the most human part of the piece. It tells you who touched the piece, how long they worked on it, and what kind of skill went into shaping raw metal into something a person chooses to wear for decades.

Together, the two stories complete each other. One is seen, the other is made. And it is only when they are read in tandem that the true value of a piece of jewellery begins to reveal itself. Tanishq, among India's well-known jewellery houses, has built much of its retail approach around making this particular story easier to follow.

Advertisement

What Making Charges Actually Cover At a basic level, making charges separates two kinds of work. Some pieces are largely machine-made, produced through processes that prioritise consistency and speed. Others are hand-made or hand-finished by skilled karigars, where craftsmanship adds the detail, finesse, and finish that give a design its character. That distinction is the root of why making charges exist in the first place: they are the cost of craftsmanship, the price of turning metal & stones into a finished piece.

The Karigars Behind the Craft Step back from the bill for a moment, and the story moves to the workbench. At the centre of every design are karigars, artisans whose time, skill, and precision give each piece its depth and refinement. A trained karigar carries a design through several distinct stages before it becomes wearable: wax modelling, casting, hand-setting of stones, detailed polishing, and repeated rounds of quality checking.

Advertisement

For a brand like Tanishq, the karigar sits at the centre of jewellery-making. This is reflected in its Karigar Parks, where skilled artisans work in structured, well-supported environments that bring order and stability to what was once a fragmented craft ecosystem. The result is a process that is more consistent, more considered, and more humane in how it is built around the maker.

For the consumer, this quietly shifts what they are really looking at: not just design intent, but a system of making that has been carefully thought through. In that sense, making charges begin to read less like a line item and more like a traceable record of how, and by whom, a piece is brought into being.

Advertisement

Every Detail Counts: Why Jewellery Making Charges Vary The difference between a good piece of jewellery and an exceptional one often lies in the details. The finesse of a finish, the precision of a setting, or the complexity of a construction can each add layers of skill and time to the making. Making charges reflect these layers, capturing the craftsmanship that may not always be immediately visible, but is felt in the finished piece.

So, what determines the making charge? It comes down to three key aspects:

Design detailing and surface finish Intricate motifs, textures, and layered builds require considerably more work than a clean, minimal silhouette. Achieving that detail means more hours spent shaping fine elements, refining edges, and polishing repeatedly until the finish is even throughout. It also depends on the quality of the alloy used, since superior-grade alloys deliver more consistent colour, strength, and a smoother final surface.

Advertisement

Construction and engineering Some designs require far greater precision in joining components, balancing weight, achieving symmetry, or building structural support into the piece. This kind of craftsmanship is frequently invisible to the wearer, yet it adds meaningfully to the labour behind the design

Stone setting in studded jewellery In diamond and gemstone pieces, setting work functions as both skilled labour and a form of engineering reliability. Designs with a higher number of stones, tighter spacing between them, or more intricate setting styles demand greater accuracy and time, which naturally influence the making charge. Reliability in this context means the setting is engineered and verified to hold stones securely through everyday wear, confirmed through thorough quality inspection.

Brands like Tanishq carry the Trust of Tata and frame their approach to this craftsmanship. They have advanced production techniques, strict fit-and-finish benchmarks, and lightweight design innovation applied across much of their range, reinforcing manufacturing standards that aim to keep this added value consistent and verifiable. As a point of reference within the category, making charges are positioned as transparent and competitive, starting as low as 7% for jewellery, while gold coins">gold coins can come with making charges as low as 3%.

Advertisement

Making the Price Easier to Read If the first half of this story is about where effort goes, the second half is about how that effort gets communicated on paper. A price should feel transparent, not assumed, and there are a few structural choices that make this possible.

Separating Craftsmanship From Material Value The most useful shift in jewellery billing is itemisation: separating the value of gold, diamonds, or gemstones from making charges and taxes, rather than presenting one bundled figure with no breakdown. This format makes it possible to see exactly how much of the total comes from raw material and how much comes from craftsmanship.

Brands such as Tanishq have helped normalise this approach by presenting more transparent, itemised billing structures that allow customers to clearly understand how value is distributed across materials and making. Compared with brands that prefer to highlight a single all-in price, this itemised format makes it considerably easier to compare designs and understand exactly what portion of the cost reflects materials versus craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Linking Charges to the Work Involved A difference in making charges only carries meaning when it is anchored in the language of craft.

It shifts with whether a piece is machine-finished, hand-refined, or fully handcrafted by karigars, and with the degree of labour each stage quietly absorbs. Often, the most defining details are the least visible, choices like advanced soldering using indium or zinc in place of traditional cadmium-based methods, or finishing standards that insist on an equally refined surface inside and out.

In studded jewellery, the hours folded into stone setting, engraving, and hand-polishing further refine both precision and presence.

It is this accumulation of decisions and dexterity that explains why two pieces that look similar, say for instance, 2 gold chains, at first glance can sit at very different points on the price scale.

Advertisement

Billing on Net Metal Weight Making charges feel considerably fairer when they are calculated against the net precious metal weight that is actually billed, whether that is gold or platinum. When non-metal elements are disclosed as separate items, a buyer is not paying a craftsmanship fee on material that is not a precious metal in the first place. This keeps the making charge tied to the real metal base rather than an inflated figure built on an unclear total.

From the house of Tata, brands that prioritise transparency and honesty like Tanishq calculate making charges only on the net weight of gold used in the piece, not on wastage.

Verification That Confirms the Basis of the Charge Making charges are easier to understand when there is clarity on what they are being applied to in the first place.

Advertisement

If the making charge is calculated only on the net gold used in a piece, excluding wastage, the question that naturally follows is what confirms that net value. This is where verification becomes essential. A framework built on detailed billing, BIS hallmark-linked identification, Karatmeter checks, and additional purity assessments beyond standard hallmarking, the likes of which one finds at Tanishq, serves to validate the declared purity and weight of gold, reinforcing the very base on which the making charge is calculated.

Every Tanishq diamond comes with certification of its 4Cs - cut, colour, clarity and carat - giving customers a transparent understanding of the stone they are investing in. But at Tanishq, trust goes beyond a certificate. The Diamond Expertise Centre puts the power of proof directly in the hands of the consumer, enabling them to see, experience and verify the qualities of a diamond for themselves. Through tools such as the Caratmeter, which helps distinguish natural diamonds, the Lightscope, which demonstrates a diamond’s brilliance, and the Diamond Clarity Viewer, which offers a closer look at the stone’s unique characteristics, customers can make their choice with greater knowledge and confidence.

Advertisement

In both cases, verification confirms the foundation itself. And once that foundation is established, the making charge reads more clearly as what it is meant to be: a charge applied to craftsmanship on a defined, verifiable base, rather than a figure embedded within an uncertain total.

Final Thoughts In the end, jewellery is never only about what is seen. The design may catch the eye, but it is the making that carries the weight of time, skill, and intention. When making charges are read clearly, grounded in transparent billing, verifiable purity, and the visible labour of craft, they stop feeling like a technical afterthought and begin to feel like what they truly are: the record of how a piece came into being.

Advertisement

It is in this clarity that the two stories of jewellery finally meet. What is seen in design and what is embedded in making are no longer separate readings, but part of the same language of value, one that turns adornment into something both understood and deeply felt.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.