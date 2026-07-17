How Can Bond Payouts Fund an Annual Vacation?

For many families, an annual vacation is paid for through bonuses, short-term savings, loans, credit cards, or a large withdrawal from investments. This often means travel competes with investments, household expenses and other financial goals.

A more structured approach is to create a separate bond portfolio whose payouts fund the family vacation each year.

Consider a family that wants to spend ₹3 lakh annually on travel. The aim is to use bond payouts for the trip without redeeming the principal or disturbing monthly investments.

How Much Corpus Is Needed? The required corpus depends on the yield generated by the portfolio.

Illustrative annual yield Corpus required for ₹3 lakh a year 7.5% ₹40 lakh 8.5% ₹35.3 lakh 9% ₹33.3 lakh 10% ₹30 lakh 11% ₹27.3 lakh

At a 10% annual yield, a ₹30 lakh portfolio can generate approximately ₹3 lakh a year before tax.

However, the family should not simply choose the highest-yielding bond to reduce the required corpus. Higher yields generally come with higher risk. The portfolio should therefore be spread across ratings, issuers, sectors and maturity dates.

Building a ₹ 30 Lakh Vacation Portfolio Since this is a discretionary lifestyle goal, the family can build the portfolio using investment-grade corporate bonds across AAA, AA, A and BBB ratings.

An equal allocation keeps the structure simple.

Credit-rating segment Allocation Illustrative yield range AAA ₹7.5 lakh 7.5%–8.5% AA ₹7.5 lakh 8.5%–9.5% A ₹7.5 lakh 9.5%–10.5% BBB ₹7.5 lakh 11%–13% Total ₹30 lakh

Based on the midpoint of these ranges, the portfolio could generate close to ₹3 lakh annually before tax.

The AAA and AA portions provide relatively higher credit quality, while the A and BBB allocations lift the blended portfolio yield. However, an equal allocation also means that half the corpus is invested in A and BBB rated bonds, where credit risk is relatively higher compared to AAA/AA rated bonds.

The family should also avoid placing the entire ₹7.5 lakh allocation in a single bond. Each rating bucket can be spread across different issuers and sectors.

Platforms such as Jiraaf allow investors to compare listed corporate bonds across ratings, yields, maturities and payout frequencies. This can help families build a diversified portfolio around a defined annual cash-flow goal rather than selecting limited bonds.

Accumulate the Payouts in a Separate Travel Fund Vacation dates and destinations may change from year to year. Instead of trying to align every bond coupon with a specific travel date, the family can collect all payouts in a separate travel account.

Monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual coupons can all contribute to the same pool. Once received, the money can remain in a bank account, sweep deposit or liquid instrument until the travel plan is finalized.

This provides flexibility. The family may travel in April one year and December the next without having to restructure the bond portfolio each time. It also separates the vacation budget from regular household spending.

Should the Coupons Be Accumulated or Reinvested? The decision depends on whether the family plans to use the money during the year.

If a vacation is planned, the payouts can be accumulated in the travel fund. If the trip is postponed or costs less than expected, the unused amount can be reinvested into the bond portfolio.

Reinvestment can also help the corpus keep pace with rising travel costs. A vacation costing ₹3 lakh today may cost more than ₹4 lakh after five years if expenses rise by around 7% annually.

The family can manage this by reinvesting part of the annual payout, adding fresh capital periodically or increasing the corpus through salary increments and bonuses.

Keep a Separate Travel Buffer Even if the bond portfolio is expected to generate ₹3 lakh, the family should maintain a small liquid buffer.

Airfares, hotel prices and foreign exchange rates can change quickly. A buffer of ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 can cover booking advances or an increase in the final travel cost.

This reserve should remain separate from the bond principal. Its purpose is to provide flexibility, not increase returns.

Do Not Ignore Tax Bond interest is generally taxed according to the investor’s applicable income-tax slab just like Bank Fixed Deposits. A portfolio generating ₹3 lakh before tax may therefore provide a lower amount for actual travel.

If the family wants a post-tax travel budget of ₹3 lakh, it may need a larger corpus. The exact requirement will depend on the tax bracket and portfolio yield.

It is better to plan and account for tax while setting the target.

Use the Payout, Not the Principal The strategy works only if the family uses the bond payouts while keeping the principal invested.

Redeeming part of the ₹30 lakh corpus every year will reduce future income and eventually exhaust the vacation fund. When bonds mature, the principal can be reinvested based on prevailing yields, the issuer’s credit profile, and the family’s future travel plans.

A bond-funded vacation is not free travel. The family first builds the corpus and then uses the income generated by it to fund a recurring lifestyle expense.

That separation can make annual travel easier to plan without relying on salary or interrupting long-term investments.