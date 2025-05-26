How Canon’s office automation solutions are helping Ambuja Neotia Group go digital

As industries in India embrace digital transformation, the real estate sector—which has historically relied on physical documentation, is also beginning to make significant shifts. One such example is the Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia Group, a diversified business group with operations in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education.

Until 2022–2023, the group’s documentation processes were largely paper-based, leading to operational inefficiencies and growing concerns around data accessibility and security. To streamline its documentation workflows and move toward a digital-first approach, Ambuja Neotia joined hands with Canon India, a digital imaging and document solutions provider.

Why the shift was necessary

According to industry reports, document digitisation has become increasingly important for sectors like real estate, where legacy paperwork, regulatory filings, and contract management are core to daily operations. For Ambuja Neotia, like many other ogranisations, the challenges included:

Manual handling of large volumes of documents across projects and departments.

Locating and retrieving key records such as project files, invoices, agreements, and communications was time and resource intensive

Storage constraints due to the physical space required for document archives

Concerns around the security and management of sensitive legal and financial information. Streamlining operations with Canon’s support

To address these challenges, Canon India deployed its multifunction devices (MFDs) at several of Ambuja Neotia's locations. These devices enabled staff to scan, print, and copy documents more efficiently, forming the foundation for a more integrated digital workflow.

“I want to thank Canon India because their products have not only made our lives easier but also empowered the functional teams with more agility by using these solutions. Our group spans across a diverse portfolio of real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education and requires a lot of documentation. Canon has helped us increase efficiency by digitising documents to improve access and data protection, transforming our daily operations,” said Kripadyuti Sarkar, CIO, Ambuja Neotia Group.

The hardware was complemented by Canon’s Therefore Document Management System, which allowed the Group to securely archive, index, and retrieve documents via a centralised platform. This shift has made internal collaboration easier and document retrieval faster.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Ambuja Neotia Group on their digital transformation journey, bringing the power of Canon’s innovative technology to streamline operations and drive efficiency. Our solutions are thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of modern business infrastructure.” said Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India.

Canon India offers a comprehensive range of solutions spanning multifunction devices, high-speed scanners, and efficient document and print management through platforms such as Therefore, uniFLOW, and Tungsten Automation. Together, these technologies support data analytics and play a key role in driving digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency, and boosting productivity. Additionally, Canon India provides advanced cybersecurity solutions through ESET, with a focus on Zero Trust Architecture. These solutions offer comprehensive protection for Microsoft Office cloud applications, endpoints, and servers, effectively safeguarding critical systems against cyber threats. By combining innovation with deep industry expertise, Canon enables businesses to build smarter, safer, and more cost-effective work environments.