Water quality is often assumed to be the same throughout the year, especially if the water supply source remains the same. However, seasonal variability affects water quality even before it reaches the kitchen tap. For instance, during the summer season, lower water levels in reservoirs may increase the concentration of minerals. Similarly, heavy rainfall in the monsoon can carry dirt, sediments and other pollutants into water sources, affecting overall water quality.

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This article explores how changing seasons affect your tap water quality and what you can do to manage these impacts and ensure clean, safe water for your household.

Why changes in seasons affect water quality

Changes in seasons can affect water quality because weather conditions directly impact water sources, including rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and groundwater. For example, heavy rainfall or rising temperatures can increase the presence of impurities, bacteria, and viruses in these water sources, which may eventually reach households through the water supply.

Summer During the summer season, water levels in lakes, reservoirs, and groundwater sources often decline due to increased evaporation. This can lead to a higher concentration of dissolved minerals such as calcium, magnesium, carbonates, sulfates, and sodium, increasing the TDS (total dissolved solids) and hardness of the water. Additionally, higher temperatures and stagnant conditions can promote the growth of algae, bacteria, and microbes, sometimes leading to algal blooms.

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In such cases, water quality can be managed by installing an RO water purifier. It can handle high TDS and provide clean, safe drinking water.

Monsoon During the monsoon season, groundwater gets replenished, and the water levels in rivers and lakes increase. However, water quality can remain poor, as rainwater may contain mud that can find its way into household taps.

Rainwater may also contain impurities, such as agricultural runoff, which can foster bacterial growth. This water is then treated at municipal facilities through chlorination, which can give it a chlorine-like taste.

Winters During the winter season, water quality is usually stable in comparison to other seasons. However, water viscosity increases, making the water thicker. This can lead to reduced water flow from the membrane and, in turn, reduce the efficiency of the RO membrane.

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Additionally, microbial activity continues during this period, and mineral deposits can become visible, especially in hard water areas.

Impact of changed water quality

The human body is made up of approximately 50% to 60% water, and major changes in water quality can affect overall health. The table below provides a basic overview of contaminants that tend to increase during specific seasons and their potential impact on health.

Contaminant Peak season Associated health risk E.coli, and faecal coliform monsoon Gastroenteritis and dysentery Total Dissolved Solids summer Kidney stones Lead and heavy metal winter Neurological damage

Therefore, management of water quality becomes essential. For this, households may consider installing a water filter with an in-built multi-stage filtration system consisting of:

RO filter

Sediment filter

Particulate filter

Activated carbon filter

Nanopore filtration technology

UV/UF filtration technology These multi-stage filtration systems can help address different kinds of water contaminants through a single purification process. However, it is important to maintain the system and replace filters on time to ensure a consistent supply of clean, safe water and keep the system in good condition.

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Conclusion

Water quality does not remain consistent throughout the year. Seasonal changes, such as rising temperatures or increased rainfall, can affect water quality in different ways. Since these changes are not always visibly noticeable, people may continue consuming contaminated water without realising it, which can eventually lead to health issues. A water purifier can address these concerns, but factors such as existing water quality should be considered alongside the water purifier price before making a decision. Choosing the right purification system can help support safer water consumption and long-term health.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.