How Corporate Bonds Can Help Investors Plan for a Home Without Pausing Long-Term Wealth Creation

For many Indian investors in their 30s, wealth creation is no longer about choosing one asset class over another. It is about assigning each investment asset class a clear role. Equity/Stocks may be used for long-term growth, precious metals (gold/silver) may provide a hedge, real estate may offer emotional and financial security, and corporate bonds may bring stability and regular income.

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Mr. Awasthi, 38, a Bengaluru-based corporate professional, represents this goal-oriented investor. Over the years, he has built an investment corpus of Rs. 1 crore. A large part of this is invested in equities and precious metals for long-term wealth creation and diversification. He is yet to invest in real estate but plans to buy a house for his family in the next three years.

This three-year timeline changes how he looks at his portfolio. While equities and precious metals continue to serve his long-term needs, he wants a more stable bucket for the money that could go toward his future home purchase. That is where investment-grade corporate bonds available through platforms like Jiraaf become useful.

Building a Goal-Based Portfolio With Corporate Bonds

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Mr. Awasthi’s Rs. 1 crore corpus is divided across three asset classes. He keeps Rs. 30 lakhs in corporate bonds, while the remaining Rs. 70 lakh continues in equities and precious metals.

The corporate bond allocation is not an alternative to equity. It plays a different role. Since his home purchase is planned for three years from now, he does not want this portion of the portfolio exposed to sharp short-term market movements. At the same time, he does not want the money to sit idle.

Through Jiraaf, investors can explore listed corporate bond opportunities, including investment-grade bonds, based on factors such as issuer profile, coupon, maturity, payout frequency, credit rating, and yield.

Mr. Awasthi’s corporate bond portfolio generates an average 11% p.a. The regular income works out as follows:

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Rs. 30,00,000 × 11% = Rs. 3,30,000 per year

That is a monthly equivalent of:

Rs. 3,30,000 ÷ 12 = Rs. 27,500 per month

Over three years, the bond income totals:

Rs. 3,30,000 × 3 = Rs. 9,90,000

This means the Rs. 30 lakh corporate bond allocation can potentially generate Rs. 9.90 lakh over three years, while the original capital remains earmarked for the house purchase, subject to issuer repayment, bond terms, credit risk, interest rate movements, liquidity, and market conditions.

Why Corporate Bonds Work for the House Goal

A home purchase is usually one of the largest financial decisions in an individual’s life. For Mr. Awasthi, the goal is not distant. It is only three years away.

That makes the investment strategy different from retirement planning. A 30-year retirement goal can absorb equity market cycles. A three-year home purchase goal may not have that flexibility.

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If equity markets correct close to the time of the home purchase, an investor may be forced to sell at unfavourable prices or postpone the decision. By allocating Rs. 30 lakhs to investment-grade corporate bonds, Mr. Awasthi creates a separate bucket for this goal.

The idea is simple. Keep the home-purchase bucket away from equity market volatility, while allowing the rest of the portfolio to remain invested for long-term growth.

Why He Does Not Spend the Bond Income

Mr. Awasthi has a stable job, and his salary is sufficient to meet his regular expenses. He does not need the income generated from corporate bonds to fund his monthly lifestyle.

This gives him an opportunity. Instead of spending the Rs. 3.30 lakh annual bond income, he invests it in equity index mutual funds for retirement.

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His logic is clear. The principal amount of Rs. 30 lakh is linked to a three-year goal, so it is kept in corporate bonds. The income generated from bonds is linked to a longer-term goal, so it can be invested into equities through mutual funds.

This creates a bridge between stability and growth.

The Multiplier Effect of Investing Bond Income in Equity Mutual Funds

Now consider the multiplier effect.

Mr. Awasthi invests Rs. 3.30 lakh every year from his corporate bond income into equity index mutual funds for three years. His total investment into equity mutual funds from bond income is:

Rs. 3,30,000 × 3 = Rs. 9,90,000

Assuming this money grows at 12% annually, the future value can become significant over 10 years.

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Investment Timing Amount Invested Years of Growth Future Value at 12% End of Year 1 Rs. 3,30,000 9 years Rs. 9.15 lakh End of Year 2 Rs. 3,30,000 8 years Rs. 8.17 lakh End of Year 3 Rs. 3,30,000 7 years Rs. 7.29 lakh Total Rs. 9,90,000 Rs. 24.61 lakh

So, if Mr. Awasthi invests Rs. 3.30 lakh every year for the first three years, the total investment of Rs. 9.90 lakh can potentially grow to around Rs. 24.61 lakh by the end of 10 years at a 12% annual return.

These figures are illustrative. Equity mutual funds are market-linked, and returns are not guaranteed. Actual outcomes will depend on market performance, costs, taxes, holding period, and investor behaviour.

A Portfolio That Balances Stability and Growth

Mr. Awasthi’s approach shows how different asset classes can work together in one financial plan.

The Rs. 30 lakh corporate bond allocation supports his upcoming home purchase and generates annual income. The Rs. 70 lakhs invested in equities and precious metals continues to support long-term wealth creation and diversification. The Rs. 3.30 lakh annual bond income is invested in equity mutual funds for retirement.

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The important point is that he does not treat his Rs. 1 crore portfolio as one single pool of money. Each part has a different job.

Corporate bonds are linked to house purchase. Equities are linked to long-term growth. Precious metals are linked to diversification. Bond income is linked to retirement planning.

Online Bond Platform Jiraaf can help investors access corporate bonds in a more structured way, with information on issuer details, ratings, returns, maturity, and payout terms. This can help investors compare opportunities and align bond investments with specific financial goals.

However, while Mr. Awasthi has diversified his portfolio across corporate bonds, equities, precious metals, and future real estate, diversification does not remove risk. Each asset class carries its own risks, including credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, market risk, and price volatility. Investors should understand these risks, assess their suitability, and read all offer-related documents carefully before investing.

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What Investors Can Learn

For Indian investors, the lesson is not that one asset class is better than another. The lesson is that every asset class must be mapped to a goal.

A near-term goal, such as buying a house in three years, requires greater visibility and lower volatility. A long-term goal, such as retirement after 30 years, can allow more growth-oriented investments. Corporate bonds can play an important role in connecting these two needs.

For investors with multiple goals, such a structure can bring discipline and clarity. It also shows that investment-grade corporate bonds are not just for retirees. They can be useful for working professionals who want regular income, better goal alignment, and a more balanced portfolio.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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